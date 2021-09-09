Eva Longoria Contributing Financially to Time's Up Despite Resigning From Board Chair

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Desperate Housewives' actress makes a 'financial contribution' to the controversial organization after she along with Shonda Rhimes and Jurnee Smollett resigned from the board.

AceShowbiz - Eva Longoria has made a "financial contribution" to ensure that controversial organisation Time's Up can continue to "make workplaces safe for women everywhere" despite resigning from the board of the company.

It was revealed on Saturday (04Sep21) that former "Desperate Housewives" star Eva was one of those who had chosen to step away from Time's Up, alongside TV mogul Shonda Rhimes, actresses Jurnee Smollett and Katie McGrath, and Time's Up's interim board chair Nina Shaw.

The exits come after the recent resignation of chief executive officer Tina Tchen, who drew criticism for helping embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tackle sexual harassment claims, with reports at the time suggesting she and other Time's Up executives sought to help the politician discredit his accusers.

However, speaking to Variety about her decision to step down, Eva insisted she still supports the message of Time's Up, and has donated money to help them continue their work.

"It's okay to make mistakes in the efforts to topple the patriarchy," she said. "Mistakes will be made. It doesn't mean the efforts should stop. We have to continue. We've been under thousands of years of a patriarchal society. It's not going to topple in the three years that Time's Up has existed. We have so much more work to be done. I'm excited about the trajectory of Time's Up. We were always in service of our mission and setting up a structure and a space to end the imbalance of power. So I'm excited for the next generation to move that forward because it is important that the work continues."