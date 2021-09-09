 
 

Billie Eilish Feels Conflicted About Using Her Voice for Activism

Billie Eilish Feels Conflicted About Using Her Voice for Activism
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Ocean Eyes' hitmaker says it's 'a tough responsibility' to be a role model, saying she wants to be 'helpful' while insisting she doesn't owe anyone anything.

  • Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish is struggling with her Internet presence and feels sorry for people who hate her.

The "Bad Guy" hitmaker admits she's still "figuring out" the worldwide web and loves memes, but can't understand why so many people feel they have to comment on her every move.

"No matter what I do, I can't avoid myself. I'm everywhere," Eilish tells rapper Stormzy in a new i-D magazine interview. "I feel sorry for all the people who hate me because they can't avoid me either."

"But I don't want to read about Billie Eilish doing this or that from someone who doesn't know s**t about me. Like, please. I want to make music. I get annoyed about it. But it's funny. Why do people need to have an opinion about everything I do or say or wear or look like and f**king feel. I just want to make music. I'm just a random girl who likes to sing. It's not that deep. Just listen to the music and shut the f**k up about my life."

  See also...

Billie also feels conflicted when it comes to sharing details about her life, revealing she doesn't want people to know everything about her although she likes to be as open as possible.

"I want people to be able to feel seen and heard if they've experienced the same things I have," she tells the rap star. "I want to be helpful."

"I want people to realise that it's OK, that everyone goes through this. You can speak for people who don't have a voice. But also, it's conflicting, because sometimes you also don't want to talk about it. It's a tough responsibility because it's also not my responsibility. I don't owe anyone anything."

You can share this post!

Eva Longoria Contributing Financially to Time's Up Despite Resigning From Board Chair

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Kicks Off Filming on Beach in U.K.
Related Posts
Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Her 'Mama' With New Short Haircut

Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Her 'Mama' With New Short Haircut

Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Stationary at No.1 on Billboard 200 Chart for Third Week

Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Stationary at No.1 on Billboard 200 Chart for Third Week

Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Tops Billboard 200 Albums Chart in Its Second Week

Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Tops Billboard 200 Albums Chart in Its Second Week

Billie Eilish Learning to Hand Over Works She Is Not Able to Do Herself

Billie Eilish Learning to Hand Over Works She Is Not Able to Do Herself

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says