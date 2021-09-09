 
 

The Wanted Announce New Music and Reunion for Tom Parker's Cancer Fundraiser

Max George, Tom Parker, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness, and Siva Kaneswaran are reuniting for an upcoming greatest hits album which features a new song and they will perform at a cancer benefit.

AceShowbiz - The Wanted have announced a greatest hits album, featuring a new song, and their first live show in seven years.

The British boy band - comprising Max George, Tom Parker, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness, and Siva Kaneswaran - will release "Most Wanted - The Greatest Hits" on 12 November (21).

The collection includes mega-hits "All Time Low" and "Glad You Came", the 2010 Comic Relief single "Gold Forever", "Chasing the Sun", "Walks Like Rihanna", "I Found You", "Warzone", "Show Me Love", and many more, plus a brand new track penned by Max.

What's more, on 20 September, the chart-toppers will take to the stage at Tom's charity concert at London's Royal Albert Hall in aid of Stand Up to Cancer, dubbed "Inside My Head".

The 33-year-old singer was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour last summer (20), and it's one of the main reasons the group - who went on hiatus in 2014 - are reuniting as well as their 10th anniversary plans being scrapped owing to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Tom said at a press conference, "It feels amazing it is quite nice to be able to do something that is not related to treatment, it is like nothing has ever changed."

Speaking of the new track, Nathan, 28, added, "It is really good, we are really excited."

"It was really nice doing it in the studio, Jay and Siva recorded in the US and us three recorded it over here. It is lovely being back together."

Jay, 31, said, "We have been talking off and on for a few years now about getting back together to do something for the anniversary but have all been working on other projects at different times so it didn't happen. This is all about having fun with our mates, no pressure, just FUN."

The band have also shared a video announcement with fans, which they captioned on Instagram, "Here we go!! We are MEGA excited to announce that we are BACK and will be releasing our Greatest Hits Album on November 12th!! We'll also be performing LIVE at the @royalalberthall as part of @tomparkerofficial 'Inside My Head' concert. It's been far too long… Let's do this!"

The Wanted released three studio albums between 2010 and 2013.

Their last LP, "Word of Mouth", was released eight years ago and was a top 10 hit in the U.K.

