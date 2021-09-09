'DWTS' Season 30 Cast Include 'The Bachelor' Favorite, Country Star, NBA Player and Wrestler

ABC TV

The full cast for the upcoming season of 'Dancing with the Stars' have been officially announced and it includes reality TV stars, athletes, actors, a singer, and influencer.

AceShowbiz - Mel C and Brian Austin Green have confirmed reports they'll be among the contestants on the next season of U.S. show "Dancing with the Stars".

The hit programme returns to screens in a few weeks and on Wednesday's (08Sep21) episode of "Good Morning America", it was revealed which famous faces will be joining previously-announced contestants Jojo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.

Joining the Spice Girls singer and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Brian are "Bling Empire" 's Christine Chiu, basketball star Iman Shumpert, "The Bachelor" favourite Matt James, country singer Jimmie Allen, Kenya Moore of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta", "The Office" actress Melora Hardin, WWE superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, influencer Olivia Jade, and "Cobra Kai" star Martin Kove.

The celebrities' professional dance partners will be revealed when the show returns on 20 September, but it's already known this year's dancers will include current champion Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, and Lindsay Arnold. Tyra Banks will return as host of the show.

It was previously revealed that Jojo will be part of the show's first same sex coupling. The former "Dance Moms" star, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year and is dating Kylie Prew, recently told reporters she is "proud" to be making history on "Dancing With the Stars".

"When I read the email it was like, 'Would JoJo prefer to dance with a girl or with a boy?' And I was like, 'Wait, that's an option? Let's absolutely do it!' " she said. "It was a like, 'Whoa, I'm changing the future' (moment), because I have such a kid demographic. It's making it acceptable, and I love that and I'm so proud of that."