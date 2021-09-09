Matt Damon Opens Up on Details of Secret Instagram

WENN/ATP Celebrity

The Jason Bourne star talks about his 'very private Instagram account,' revealing he has less than 100 followers, what he uses the page for, and what his last post is about.

Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Matt Damon has admitted to having a secret Instagram account despite not being a fan of social media.

The 50-year-old Jason Bourne star dropped the revelation in an interview with GQ magazine after sounding off about not being interested in social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter.

"I just never saw the point. And I feel better and better about that decision as time goes on," he told the publication. "I understand wanting to be connected to everybody on Facebook, but my life is so full and I'm connected, really, to everybody I need to be connected to. And then Twitter, I just reflexively didn't believe that my first knee-jerk response to something was necessarily something that should go all over the world."

Damon then confessed he has "a very private Instagram account" that he uses to see photos of his friends' kids and said he only occasionally posts himself.

"I have 76 followers and I've done 40 posts since 2013," he said

"The Last Duel" star shared the last picture he posted was of his 15-year-old daughter Isabella giving the middle finger to the camera.

"That's what she's been doing every time we take a picture of her nowadays," he laughed.

It's not the first time Matt Damon admitted to having a secret Instagram page.

Last year, best pal Ben Affleck schooled him on the popular term for secret Instagram. "Finsta," Affleck told him after he confessed to joining the platform. "That's what the kids call it."

In 2019, Damon did hint at the possibility of joining social media. "I'm looking at the impact of that and it's kind of undeniable," Damon said. "So yes, I think I will probably move into that realm somewhere down the line."