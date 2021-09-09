 
 

Morgan Stewart Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Only Months After Giving Birth to First Child

The 'Rich Kids of Beverly Hills' star is expecting her second child with Jordan McGraw, the son of Dr. Phil, only several months after welcoming her first child.

  • Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - TV personalities Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw are expecting their second child just seven months after welcoming their first kid.

Morgan revealed the news on E!'s Daily Pop show and posted a photo of the parents-to-be admiring her baby bump on Instagram.

"Maybe this baby will look like me??" she captioned the shot.

Jordan, the son of TV self-help guru Dr. Phil McGraw, also shared the news on his Instagram.

The couple welcomed its first child, daughter Row Renggli, in February (21).

Following the second-baby announcement, they were showered with congratulations from fans and friends including Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle, model Hunter McGrady, and Jordan's mother Robin McGraw.

The proud grandma exclaimed in response to Morgan's post, "Over the moon!!!! The news is out!!! Yay!!!! You are the queen!!! We love you so much!!" She also left a similar message on her son's account, "Yay!!!! You and Morgan and Row are adorable!! We can't wait to meet baby #2."

Jordan captioned his post with a brief "Round 2," to which baby mama Morgan sweetly responded, "I love you."

While Jordan's famous dad hasn't responded to the second-baby news, he was thrilled last year when joining the gender reveal for son's first child. "We are so proud of you and Morgan! Another grandbaby, yay! #granddaughter," he wrote on Instagram back then.

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw got engaged on Fourth of July weekend last year.

