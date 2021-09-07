 
 

Liam Payne Pokes Fun at Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit in Viral TikTok Video

The video sees Liam imagining a 'meeting' with his bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan after the 'Pillow Talk' singer's exit from the group in 2015.

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne surprised fans with his silly video on TikTok. In the viral clip, which was shared on Monday, September 6, the British singer poked fun at Zayn Malik's shocking departure from One Direction six years ago.

The video saw Liam imagining a "meeting" with his bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan after Zayn's exit from the group in 2015. Liam looked confused in the hypothetical meeting before he lipsynced to a viral audio of a confused man asking, "Are we absolutely sure what direction we're going?"

"POV the meeting after zayn quit," the 28-year-old singer wrote over the video, adding, "forgot I had this in drafts." Meanwhile, in the caption, Liam wrote, "#sunshine forgot I made this a while ago hope you see the funny side."

The video quickly garnered nearly a million likes and 3 million views in less than an hour. The clip has now been viewed for almost 16M times with 4M likes. "YOU WOKE UP AND CHOSE VIOLENCE," a fan wrote in the comment. "LIAM YOU DID NOT," someone added. Another fan said, "Impeccable use of this sound."

One Direction started going on hiatus after dropping "Made in the AM" as a four-member group. Despite the hiatus, the bandmates insisted that there's no bad blood among them. "When you look at the history of people coming out of bands and starting solo careers, they feel this need to apologize for being in the band," Harry said last year. " 'Don't worry, everyone, that wasn't me! Now I get to do what I really want to do.' But we loved being in the band."

Meanwhile, Liam opened up about battling alcoholism and the mental health issues while he was in the group. "I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where's rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I'm very good at hiding it," he shared on a podcast earlier this year. "No one would ever have seen it."

When asked if these low moments included moments of "suicidal ideation," he answered, "Yeah. There is some stuff that I have definitely never, never spoken about. It was really, really, really severe. It was a problem. And it was only until I saw myself after that I was like 'Right, I need to fix myself.' "

"There were a few pictures of me on a boat and I was all bloated out. I call it my pills-and-booze face. My face was just like 10 times more than it is now. I just didn't like myself very much and then I made a change," he added.

