Nicole Scherzinger's Attorney Defends Her After Pussycat Dolls Lawsuit

In a new statement, the 'Masked Singer' judges' attorney Howard King calls Robin Antin's claims in his recent lawsuit against the singer 'ludicrous and false.'

Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicole Scherzinger's attorney has reacted to the lawsuit filed against the singer. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, September 6, Howard King fired back at Robin Antin as The Pussycat Dolls founder accused Nicole of refusing to participate in the group's reunion tour.

In the new statement, Howard called Robin's claims "ludicrous and false." He also added that they "are a desperate attempt to divert blame for her own failures by trying to impose obligations on Nicole that simply do not exist."

In his lawsuit, Robin claimed that Nicole demanded 75 percent of PCD Worldwide even though they initially agreed she would get 49 percent. She also said that Nicole wanted to have "complete creative control" and "final decision-making authority" in addition to threatening not to participate in the tour if those demands are not met.

The lawsuit also stated that LiveNation is asking for the $600,000 it invested in the tour be returned. Robin seeks damages, including all profits lost as a result of Nicole refusing to perform in addition to compensatory and punitive damages, as well as equitable relief due to Nicole's alleged breach and tortious conduct.

Howard, however, insisted that his client was not responsible for the money. "Robin will fail in her efforts to trade on Nicole's hard-earned success to pull herself out of a deep financial hole she has created by her own poor business and professional decisions," he explained.



"Nicole loves and respects the PCD fans and hopes to one day be back on stage performing the group's amazing hits for them. Sadly, this will not happen under these circumstances." Howard concluded.

The Pussycat Dolls reunion was initially scheduled to kick off with a European leg in May 2021 after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is now listed as "To Be Confirmed."