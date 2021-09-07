 
 

Nicole Scherzinger's Attorney Defends Her After Pussycat Dolls Lawsuit

Nicole Scherzinger's Attorney Defends Her After Pussycat Dolls Lawsuit
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new statement, the 'Masked Singer' judges' attorney Howard King calls Robin Antin's claims in his recent lawsuit against the singer 'ludicrous and false.'

  • Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicole Scherzinger's attorney has reacted to the lawsuit filed against the singer. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, September 6, Howard King fired back at Robin Antin as The Pussycat Dolls founder accused Nicole of refusing to participate in the group's reunion tour.

In the new statement, Howard called Robin's claims "ludicrous and false." He also added that they "are a desperate attempt to divert blame for her own failures by trying to impose obligations on Nicole that simply do not exist."

In his lawsuit, Robin claimed that Nicole demanded 75 percent of PCD Worldwide even though they initially agreed she would get 49 percent. She also said that Nicole wanted to have "complete creative control" and "final decision-making authority" in addition to threatening not to participate in the tour if those demands are not met.

  See also...

The lawsuit also stated that LiveNation is asking for the $600,000 it invested in the tour be returned. Robin seeks damages, including all profits lost as a result of Nicole refusing to perform in addition to compensatory and punitive damages, as well as equitable relief due to Nicole's alleged breach and tortious conduct.

Howard, however, insisted that his client was not responsible for the money. "Robin will fail in her efforts to trade on Nicole's hard-earned success to pull herself out of a deep financial hole she has created by her own poor business and professional decisions," he explained.

"Nicole loves and respects the PCD fans and hopes to one day be back on stage performing the group's amazing hits for them. Sadly, this will not happen under these circumstances." Howard concluded.

The Pussycat Dolls reunion was initially scheduled to kick off with a European leg in May 2021 after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is now listed as "To Be Confirmed."

You can share this post!

Liam Payne Pokes Fun at Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit in Viral TikTok Video

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Reportedly 'Taking Time Apart' Amid Drama Over Kourtney Kardashian
Related Posts
Nicole Scherzinger Sued for Bailing on Pussycat Dolls Reunion

Nicole Scherzinger Sued for Bailing on Pussycat Dolls Reunion

Nicole Scherzinger Grateful Mom Is Back Home for Christmas After Second Heart Surgery

Nicole Scherzinger Grateful Mom Is Back Home for Christmas After Second Heart Surgery

Nicole Scherzinger and Boyfriend Sing a Duet for His Birthday

Nicole Scherzinger and Boyfriend Sing a Duet for His Birthday

Nicole Scherzinger Sends Love to Paula Abdul Despite Being Mistaken for Shakira

Nicole Scherzinger Sends Love to Paula Abdul Despite Being Mistaken for Shakira

Most Read
Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose
Celebrity

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

Minnie Driver Met Ex Matt Damon for First Time in Two Decades Last Year

Minnie Driver Met Ex Matt Damon for First Time in Two Decades Last Year