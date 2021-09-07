 
 

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Cozy Up to Respective Partners A$AP Rocky and Kenneth Petty on Double Date

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Cozy Up to Respective Partners A$AP Rocky and Kenneth Petty on Double Date
WENN/Avalon/Instar
Celebrity

Aside from sharing a picture of the reunion, the 'Anaconda' raptress posts a video of her and the 'Take a Bow' hitmaker blowing kisses and fixing their hair.

  • Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Caribbean stars Rihanna and Nicki Minaj have reunited. While enjoying a double date, the "Anaconda" femcee and the "Take a Bow" hitmaker cozied up to their respective partners, A$AP Rocky and Kenneth Petty.

Sharing a picture from the reunion was Nicki on her Instagram page. In the Monday, September 6 post, she was seen holding her 11-month-old son Papa Bear as her husband sweetly held her arm. Rihanna, meanwhile, smiled for the camera as she leaned into her rapper boyfriend, who had his arm wrapped around her.

In the caption, the mother of one wrote, "#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkS - #YKTFV."

Nicki went on to treat fans to a video of her and Rihanna blowing kisses and fixing their hair. "Caribbean things, you know what I'm sayin'?" the Fenty Beauty founder asked her pal, before revealing that people of Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, where the girls are individually from, historically don't get along.

  See also...

"You know Bajans don't like Trinis?" Rihanna asked, to which Nicki audibly gasped. The "Umbrella" singer went on to divulge, "And Trinis don't like Bajans. They draw a line in the ocean over flying fish."

Fans have since gushed over the reunion. One in particular exclaimed, "OMG I'VE MISSED THIS SO MUCH!! QUEENS!!!!!!" Another cried out, "YALL LOOK SO CUTE LET ME CRY OMG OMG." A third added, "LEGIT SCREAMING I BELIEVE IN RIHNIKA SUPREMACYYYYY."

It was unclear when the occasion took place. However, Nicki posted videos of herself, Kenneth and their baby boy in the same outfits three days earlier. One of the clips captured the moment when Papa Bear spoke for the first time.

Nicki and Rihanna previously collaborated on the 2011 track "Fly" from the former's hit album "Pink Friday". Speaking about their collaboration, Nicki wrote on Facebook, "I wanted to work with Rihanna for a long time. I'm very proud of her accomplishments; especially since she was born on an island like me."

"This song is a female empowerment song. But then again, it's not specific to just women. It speaks about flying, soaring high in the face of every single solitary adversity that comes your way," she added. "I speak about how the media has attempted to box me in and how that has made me feel suffocated."

You can share this post!

Keith Urban Won't Judge Others' Drinking Habits Despite His Sobriety Battle

Former Soccer Player Jean-Pierre Adams Died After 39 Years Falling Into Coma
Related Posts
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky May Get Engaged 'Soon' as They See Each Other as 'Life Partners'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky May Get Engaged 'Soon' as They See Each Other as 'Life Partners'

Rihanna Sued by Songwriter Over Song Gaffe at Fenty Fashion Show

Rihanna Sued by Songwriter Over Song Gaffe at Fenty Fashion Show

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Rihanna Officially Becomes World's Wealthiest Female Singer as She Makes Billion From Fenty

Rihanna Officially Becomes World's Wealthiest Female Singer as She Makes Billion From Fenty

Most Read
Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

Rose McGowan Dubs Alyssa Milano and Other Stars 'Moron' for Speaking Out Against Texas Abortion Law

Rose McGowan Dubs Alyssa Milano and Other Stars 'Moron' for Speaking Out Against Texas Abortion Law

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Tom Brady Offers Tribute to David Patten Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

Tom Brady Offers Tribute to David Patten Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications