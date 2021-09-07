 
 

Tim Farriss Accused of Lying About Boating Accident That Cost His Finger

Tim Farriss Accused of Lying About Boating Accident That Cost His Finger
WENN
Celebrity

The INXS guitarist is suing a Sydney boat rental company and two boat owners, claiming that his career ended after the incident, during which his left hand became trapped under a heavy chain.

  • Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - INXS guitarist Tim Farriss has been accused of holding back the full truth of an accident that cost him his finger by lawyers representing the boating bosses he's suing.

The "Devil Inside" rocker lost his digit in a boating accident in 2015 and he is seeking compensation in a negligence lawsuit, but attorneys representing the defendants, a Sydney boat rental company and two boat owners, insist his story doesn't add up.

The guitarist claims the boating accident, during which his left hand became trapped under a heavy chain, ended his career, but barrister John Turnbull QC told the court on Monday, September 06 that Farriss must have done something for the accident to have cost him his finger.

"I've likened it to a toaster," he said. "Your toast gets caught in the toaster... you can't just stick a knife in there; you've got to turn it off."

Turnbull also denied claims from the plaintiff's lawyer that the machine was defective and Farriss should have been warned before he set off on a boat trip to Sydney's Akuna Bay.

  See also...

Barrister Adrian Williams told the court the equipment on board failed and his client was left drifting.

"He could not sit and twiddle his thumbs; he didn't have a mooring to go to, he had to do something," Williams said. "The device was obviously misaligned... He was put in an awful position."

"What he has lost is more than a finger. He's lost the ability for his vocation as a performing guitarist. He was not done with that and unsurprisingly, that's had the effect of depressing him... all for the expense of a small amount of piping and a small amount of machinery."

Farriss claims he missed out on a comeback tour with INXS as a result of his injury, prompting Turnbull to challenge him, stating that there has been no confirmation from his bandmates that the group would ever have toured again.

The judge overseeing the case is expected to deliver his judgment in November.

You can share this post!

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Cozy Up to Respective Partners A$AP Rocky and Kenneth Petty on Double Date

Former Soccer Player Jean-Pierre Adams Died After 39 Years Falling Into Coma
Most Read
Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose
Celebrity

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Drake Puzzles Fans With 'Lesbian' Confession on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Puzzles Fans With 'Lesbian' Confession on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Kodak Black's Lawyer Slams Housing Authority After They Sent Cease and Desist Letter for AC Giveaway

Kodak Black's Lawyer Slams Housing Authority After They Sent Cease and Desist Letter for AC Giveaway

Minnie Driver Met Ex Matt Damon for First Time in Two Decades Last Year

Minnie Driver Met Ex Matt Damon for First Time in Two Decades Last Year