 
 

Watch Nicki Minaj and Husband's Reactions to Hearing Son Speaking for the First Time

Watch Nicki Minaj and Husband's Reactions to Hearing Son Speaking for the First Time
Instagram
Celebrity

In an Instagram clip, Papa Bear is seen sitting comfortably on the 'Bang Bang' raptress' lap as she tries to teach him a few words while sitting next to her spouse, Kenneth Petty.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj and her husband are such proud parents. Upon hearing their son Papa Bear speaking for the first time, the "Bang Bang" raptress and Kenneth Petty could not help but freak out.

On Thursday, September 2, the 38-year-old shared a video from a family photo shoot that saw her sitting next to her spouse while their baby was on her lap. In the clip, the proud mom could be heard saying, "Papa, say, 'Me and mama laughed at that.' "

Nicki then raised her son's hand and told him, "Booboo, what you doing? Say hi." The boy indeed seemed to say hi, leading to shocking responses from both Nicki and Kenneth.

The cute post has since been flooded with comments from Nicki's famous friends. One in particular was Tamar Braxton who gushed, "What a perfect babY." Natalie Nunn exclaimed, "omgggggggg my ovaries I want a boy now thanks a lot sis lol." Tasha Cobbs Leonard, meanwhile, cried out, "Omgggggg!!!!!! He is GORGEOUS!!!!"

  See also...

Prior to that, Nicki treated fans to a video of Papa wearing a bib while rolling around in his walker. Fans have since raved over the baby's tied hair with one noting, "HIS HAIR IS EVERYTHINGGGGG."

Nicki and Kenneth welcomed Papa on September 30, 2020. It took her more than three months to finally show her son's face to the public. Sharing several snaps of the tot, the "Starships" femcee raved, "Thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama."

"Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It's meant so much to me," Nicki added, before talking about motherhood, "Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

In July this year, Nicki described Papa as a "people person" because he loves interacting with others. She also divulged that the baby boy has a close bond with his grandmother, saying, "She's built a really dope bond with him since he was born... She'll pick him up, and then he'll be like caressing her face. And staring at her like…Oh, my god, ugh…obsessed."

You can share this post!

Fat Joe's 'Snitch' Title Is Removed by Cuban Link: 'It's Forgiven'

Peppa Pig Mocks Kanye West After Getting Better Album Review
Related Posts
Nicki Minaj's Husband Sues Authorities to Get Name Removed From Sex Offender Registry

Nicki Minaj's Husband Sues Authorities to Get Name Removed From Sex Offender Registry

A Woman Suing Nicki Minaj and Her Husband Feels 'Completely Bullied' After They Tried to Silence Her

A Woman Suing Nicki Minaj and Her Husband Feels 'Completely Bullied' After They Tried to Silence Her

Nicki Minaj and Husband Sued by Alleged Rape Victim for Harassment

Nicki Minaj and Husband Sued by Alleged Rape Victim for Harassment

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Most Read
Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding
Celebrity

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'