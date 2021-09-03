Watch Nicki Minaj and Husband's Reactions to Hearing Son Speaking for the First Time

Instagram Celebrity

In an Instagram clip, Papa Bear is seen sitting comfortably on the 'Bang Bang' raptress' lap as she tries to teach him a few words while sitting next to her spouse, Kenneth Petty.

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj and her husband are such proud parents. Upon hearing their son Papa Bear speaking for the first time, the "Bang Bang" raptress and Kenneth Petty could not help but freak out.

On Thursday, September 2, the 38-year-old shared a video from a family photo shoot that saw her sitting next to her spouse while their baby was on her lap. In the clip, the proud mom could be heard saying, "Papa, say, 'Me and mama laughed at that.' "

Nicki then raised her son's hand and told him, "Booboo, what you doing? Say hi." The boy indeed seemed to say hi, leading to shocking responses from both Nicki and Kenneth.

The cute post has since been flooded with comments from Nicki's famous friends. One in particular was Tamar Braxton who gushed, "What a perfect babY." Natalie Nunn exclaimed, "omgggggggg my ovaries I want a boy now thanks a lot sis lol." Tasha Cobbs Leonard, meanwhile, cried out, "Omgggggg!!!!!! He is GORGEOUS!!!!"

Prior to that, Nicki treated fans to a video of Papa wearing a bib while rolling around in his walker. Fans have since raved over the baby's tied hair with one noting, "HIS HAIR IS EVERYTHINGGGGG."

Nicki and Kenneth welcomed Papa on September 30, 2020. It took her more than three months to finally show her son's face to the public. Sharing several snaps of the tot, the "Starships" femcee raved, "Thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama."

"Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It's meant so much to me," Nicki added, before talking about motherhood, "Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

In July this year, Nicki described Papa as a "people person" because he loves interacting with others. She also divulged that the baby boy has a close bond with his grandmother, saying, "She's built a really dope bond with him since he was born... She'll pick him up, and then he'll be like caressing her face. And staring at her like…Oh, my god, ugh…obsessed."