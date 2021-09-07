Camila Cabello Claims COVID Lockdown Allows Her to 'Pause'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Havana' hitmaker also gives a shout-out to her boyfriend Shawn Mendes, saying that the 'Where Were You in the Morning' singer 'is someone I feel I can really trust.'

Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello has finally learnt to set boundaries and "take care" of herself after seeking therapy during the COVID lockdown.

The pop star has also paid tribute to her boyfriend Shawn Mendes, explaining she was able to lean on the singer in her darkest times.

"Shawn has been so supportive. He is someone I feel I can really trust," she told Page Six over the weekend (September 3 to September 5).

"Before lockdown I was burnt out. I was living with a really high amount of anxiety. It was too much and it was not sustainable. I felt like I was running with a broken leg but I wasn't really listening to how I felt," she said.

"I kept telling myself everything was good, 'I should feel fine, I should feel OK.' What I needed to do was say, 'How do I actually feel?' and letting that be OK. I needed to give myself permission to ask for help - because I needed help. I needed therapy."

"The pandemic gave me that pause to say, 'Let's not carry on running on this broken leg, let's fix it'."

She added she has also learned to set boundaries, insisting she will turn down work if she feels overextended again.

"In the past there were plenty of times when I've been working - not home or having any time for relationships, not having time to be healthy and happy - just working non-stop and not feeling good but doing it anyway," she explained. "That's something I would never do now. If I felt like that again, I'd just say, 'Sorry, guys'."

"I know now I have to take care for myself. No one is going to know when I've reached a limit other than me, so I have to take care of myself in that way."