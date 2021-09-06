Jordan Davis Beaming as He Introduces Newborn Baby Son

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Almost Maybes' singer is a proud father to baby son Locklan as he introduces the newborn after wife Kristen delivered their second child together.

AceShowbiz - Country singer Jordan Davis has welcomed his second child with wife Kristen.

The "Almost Maybes" star took to Instagram to share the first pictures of son Locklan Joseph alongside a heartfelt message.

"God is good… Locklan Joseph arrived yesterday, and he is perfect," he wrote. "Kristen is the toughest person I've ever met and she did such an amazing job getting him here."

Jordan, who is also dad to 21-month-old daughter Eloise with Kristen, added, "Momma and baby are both doing great and I am so blessed to get to be Locklan and Eloise's Dad."

The 33-year-old will enjoy his next few weeks at home with his loved ones, as he'll be heading back to work when he opens for Kane Brown on his "Blessed & Free" Tour, which begins on 1 October (21).

Jordan Davis and his wife Kristen tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child in 2019.

They announced they were expecting a second child in May. "Add a few limbs to the family tree...add me to the list of artists putting out new music and having kids during quarantine," so he told his online devotees.

The country music crooner often shared glimpses of his family life on Instagram. In one post to honor his wife on Mother's Day, he wrote, "You're an amazing Momma and you make it look effortless, Happy Mothers Day K...Me and Eloise Love ya a lot."