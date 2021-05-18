Jordan Davis Expecting Baby Boy With Wife

Instagram Celebrity

'Add me to the list of artists putting out new music and having kids during quarantine,' declares the 'Almost Maybes' singer when announcing Kristen O'Connor's pregnancy.

AceShowbiz - Country singer Jordan Davis is preparing to welcome his second child.

The "Almost Maybes" musician took to Instagram on Monday, May 17 to share the happy news with a photo of himself and his wife, Kristen O'Connor, cuddling with their 18-month-old daughter, Eloise, as they held up a sign reading, "Welcome baby... it's a boy!"

"Add a few more limbs to the family tree," he captioned the image. "Add me to the list of artists putting out new music and having kids during quarantine."

Davis, who will drop his "Buy Dirt" EP on Friday, May 21, didn't reveal when the new addition to his family is due, but he is set to return to the road later this year when he joins Kane Brown on his "Blessed & Free Tour", which begins on October 1.

Davis and O'Connor got married in 2017. The two welcomed Eloise in 2019. Weeks after the birth of his baby girl, Davis talked about being a first-time father. "The second you see her, you know your life has forever changed," he spilled to PEOPLE. "It's just this crazy feeling that all dads know. She came out and I just completely lost it. I'm definitely a girl dad. I just love the hell out of her."

Days before going public with the baby news, Davis opened up to Lady A's Hillary Scott in a Apple Music Country Faith Radio interview his memorable moment as a father. "The big moment for me was the day I came home and she just full sprinted to the door, smiled, took up her whole face and she just ran into my kneecap," he recalled. "And I was just like, 'That was the coolest thing that has ever happened to me in my entire life.' "