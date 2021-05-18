 
 

Jordan Davis Expecting Baby Boy With Wife

Jordan Davis Expecting Baby Boy With Wife
Instagram
Celebrity

'Add me to the list of artists putting out new music and having kids during quarantine,' declares the 'Almost Maybes' singer when announcing Kristen O'Connor's pregnancy.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country singer Jordan Davis is preparing to welcome his second child.

The "Almost Maybes" musician took to Instagram on Monday, May 17 to share the happy news with a photo of himself and his wife, Kristen O'Connor, cuddling with their 18-month-old daughter, Eloise, as they held up a sign reading, "Welcome baby... it's a boy!"

  See also...

"Add a few more limbs to the family tree," he captioned the image. "Add me to the list of artists putting out new music and having kids during quarantine."

Davis, who will drop his "Buy Dirt" EP on Friday, May 21, didn't reveal when the new addition to his family is due, but he is set to return to the road later this year when he joins Kane Brown on his "Blessed & Free Tour", which begins on October 1.

Davis and O'Connor got married in 2017. The two welcomed Eloise in 2019. Weeks after the birth of his baby girl, Davis talked about being a first-time father. "The second you see her, you know your life has forever changed," he spilled to PEOPLE. "It's just this crazy feeling that all dads know. She came out and I just completely lost it. I'm definitely a girl dad. I just love the hell out of her."

Days before going public with the baby news, Davis opened up to Lady A's Hillary Scott in a Apple Music Country Faith Radio interview his memorable moment as a father. "The big moment for me was the day I came home and she just full sprinted to the door, smiled, took up her whole face and she just ran into my kneecap," he recalled. "And I was just like, 'That was the coolest thing that has ever happened to me in my entire life.' "

You can share this post!

Colleen Ballinger and Erik Stocklin 'Excited' to Announce 2nd Pregnancy

Miranda Cosgrove Urges Racist Trolls to Think About Their Words After Laci Mosley Gets Cyberbullied
Related Posts
Jordan Davis 'Blessed' Wife Is Pregnant With Their First Child

Jordan Davis 'Blessed' Wife Is Pregnant With Their First Child

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Bill Gates Spends 'Quality Time' With Eldest Child Amid $130 Billion Divorce With Wife Melinda

Bill Gates Spends 'Quality Time' With Eldest Child Amid $130 Billion Divorce With Wife Melinda

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy