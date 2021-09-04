 
 

Richard E. Grant Heartbroken by Death of Wife Joan Washington

Richard E. Grant Heartbroken by Death of Wife Joan Washington
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Withnail and I' actor pays tribute to his wife of 35 years, Joan Washington, describing her as 'the love of [his] life' after the vocal coach has recently passed away.

  • Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Richard E. Grant is in mourning after his wife of 35 years died on Thursday (2Sep21) night.

The actor, best known for films including "Withnail and I" and Oscar nominated movie "Can You Ever Forgive Me?", said his heart was broken after Joan Washington, a voice coach, had passed away. He did not share a cause of death.

Grant shared a video of the couple dancing together on Twitter, and wrote, "ONLY YOU! Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia."

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine."

The 64-year-old British star married Washington in 1986 and share a daughter, Olivia, and a stepson, Tom, from Washington's previous relationship.

  See also...

Joan - who was from Aberdeen and trained at London's Central School of Speech - was a vocal coach for almost four decades in the film industry, working with the likes of Anne Hathaway, Vanessa Redgrave, and Emma Stone.

As well as working on the likes of "Yentl" and "The Bounty" in the 1980s, she has recently been involved with "The Witches" and "The Favourite".

Tributes have poured out for Joan, with "Vicar of Dibley" star Dawn French hailing her as a "phenomenal woman."

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Joan Washington will ALWAYS be remembered by those of us who knew her & were taught by her, as a PHENOMENAL WOMAN. So much love to @RichardEGrant & all the family."

Former "Coronation Street" actress Eva Pope tweeted, "Oh my heart aches for you....deep condolences Richard. She taught me in that very house."

And comedian David Baddiel added, "Very sorry to hear this, Richard. Thinking of you."

While soap star Tamzin Outhwaite wrote, "Oh Richard, I am so sorry. From afar yours looked like the most beautiful love affair. sending you and Olivia my deepest condolences. xx (sic)"

You can share this post!

Ed Westwick Breaks Up With Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi Due to Rumored 'Infidelity'

Richard Ashcroft Contracts Covid After Pulling Out of Events as Protest Against Covid Protocols
Related Posts
Richard E. Grant's Obsession With Barbra Streisand Sent Him to Shrink

Richard E. Grant's Obsession With Barbra Streisand Sent Him to Shrink

Richard E. Grant Dubs Barbra Streisand's Response to His 47-Year-Old Fan Letter 'Miracle'

Richard E. Grant Dubs Barbra Streisand's Response to His 47-Year-Old Fan Letter 'Miracle'

Richard E. Grant Gets Free Lunch After Crying Over First Oscar Nomination

Richard E. Grant Gets Free Lunch After Crying Over First Oscar Nomination

Richard E. Grant Confesses of 50 Year Obsession With Barbra Streisand

Richard E. Grant Confesses of 50 Year Obsession With Barbra Streisand

Most Read
Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star
Celebrity

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Country Star David Allan Coe Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Covid

Country Star David Allan Coe Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Covid

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'

Rachael Kirkconnell Talks About Being Pressured to 'Stay Silent' on Racist Pictures

Rachael Kirkconnell Talks About Being Pressured to 'Stay Silent' on Racist Pictures