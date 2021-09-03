Ed Westwick Breaks Up With Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi Due to Rumored 'Infidelity'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Gossip Girl' alum and the London-based influencer, who often documented their romantic memories on their social media accounts, had been dating for two years.

AceShowbiz - Ed Westwick is back on the market! If a new report is to be believed, the "Gossip Girl" alum and Tamara Francesconi are reportedly calling it quits because of "rumors of infidelity."

According to source close to the pair, the rumors led the London-based influencer to split from the actor. The informant added that Tamara is now focused on her modeling career and "living a happy life."

Ed has yet comment on the split rumors.

The actor and the influencer had been dating for two years. Throughout their relationship, the pair often documented their many international travel experiences and romantic memories with her half a million followers on their social media accounts.

Back in June, Tamara opened up being the "biggest 'Gossip Girl' fan known to man." During her appearance on Pretty Little Thing's "Behind Closed Doors" podcast, she shared, "I watched it religiously twice a year. I swear to god I actually manifested him in my life."

She also shared that she had to apologize to a friend and fellow "Gossip Girl" fan who was "insulted" that she dated the Chuck Bass depicter. Of how they started dating, Tamara recalled, "He asked me on a date, which I assumed would be a dinner but instead he took me to a butterfly sanctuary in Mayfair. The rest is history."

About the attention from fans, Tamara felt that it was "wonderful." She explained, "Initially, it was a bit weird when we'd walk down the streets and have girls following us and stuff, but I think it's so wonderful that everyone loves his work. He's a wonderful person, he's so talented. I'm proud of him."

A source previously said that the rumored former lovers got support from people surrounding them. "His family and friends all approve," the insider revealed at the time.