John Lennon's 'Imagine' Gets Planned Global Party for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration

The late Beatles legend's wife Yoko Ono and son Sean Lennon will team up to host the special bash commemorating the release of the peace anthem and its 1971 film.

Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - The 50th anniversary of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's peace anthem "Imagine" is to be marked with a global party.

The late The Beatles legend released the iconic song - as well as an album and a film by the same name - in 1971 with the help of his wife Yoko, who co-produced the record.

The anti-war tune turns 50 on September 9, and to celebrate the milestone, Yoko and Sean Ono Lennon are hosting a global party featuring a watch party for the recently restored 1971 film "Imagine", which was one of the first full-length conceptual music films and contains all the songs from John's album.

The film will be screened online and at participating venues for free.

On September 10, a limited collector's edition pressing of "Imagine" as a double album on white vinyl will be released.

The expanded edition, "Imagine - The Ultimate Mixes & Out-takes", includes the original demo for the song, alongside a host of outtakes that demonstrate the writing and recording process and showcase the evolution of the track.

Three-dimensional Dolby Atmos mixes and full-length stereo versions of the content in "Imagine - The Ultimate Collection" will be made available on streaming services on October 9 to celebrate what would have been Lennon's 79th birthday.

"Imagine" recently hit the headlines again after the song was used as the soundtrack to the highlight of the opening of the Tokyo Olympics in Japan. Keith Urban and John Legend were among the stars who offered up verses for the global performance.