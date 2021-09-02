 
 

John Lennon's 'Imagine' Gets Planned Global Party for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration

John Lennon's 'Imagine' Gets Planned Global Party for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration
Instagram
Music

The late Beatles legend's wife Yoko Ono and son Sean Lennon will team up to host the special bash commemorating the release of the peace anthem and its 1971 film.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - The 50th anniversary of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's peace anthem "Imagine" is to be marked with a global party.

The late The Beatles legend released the iconic song - as well as an album and a film by the same name - in 1971 with the help of his wife Yoko, who co-produced the record.

The anti-war tune turns 50 on September 9, and to celebrate the milestone, Yoko and Sean Ono Lennon are hosting a global party featuring a watch party for the recently restored 1971 film "Imagine", which was one of the first full-length conceptual music films and contains all the songs from John's album.

The film will be screened online and at participating venues for free.

  See also...

On September 10, a limited collector's edition pressing of "Imagine" as a double album on white vinyl will be released.

The expanded edition, "Imagine - The Ultimate Mixes & Out-takes", includes the original demo for the song, alongside a host of outtakes that demonstrate the writing and recording process and showcase the evolution of the track.

Three-dimensional Dolby Atmos mixes and full-length stereo versions of the content in "Imagine - The Ultimate Collection" will be made available on streaming services on October 9 to celebrate what would have been Lennon's 79th birthday.

"Imagine" recently hit the headlines again after the song was used as the soundtrack to the highlight of the opening of the Tokyo Olympics in Japan. Keith Urban and John Legend were among the stars who offered up verses for the global performance.

You can share this post!

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston Among Final Guests for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Paul Schrader Banned From Social Media Ahead of Venice Film Festival for This Very Reason
Related Posts
John Lennon's Solo Show Before He Left The Beatles to Be Featured in 'Rock and Roll' Documentary

John Lennon's Solo Show Before He Left The Beatles to Be Featured in 'Rock and Roll' Documentary

John Lennon's Album Signed for His Murderer to Be Up for Auction Once Again

John Lennon's Album Signed for His Murderer to Be Up for Auction Once Again

City of Liverpool Looking for Next John Lennon in Song Contest

City of Liverpool Looking for Next John Lennon in Song Contest

John Lennon's Former Aide Sued by Yoko Ono Following New Interview

John Lennon's Former Aide Sued by Yoko Ono Following New Interview

Most Read
Ralo Pleads With 'Loyal' Fans From Prison to Stream His Upcoming 'Political Prisoner' Album
Music

Ralo Pleads With 'Loyal' Fans From Prison to Stream His Upcoming 'Political Prisoner' Album

Shenseea on Haters Saying She Trades Her Soul for Kanye West's 'Donda' Inclusion: 'I'll Take That'

Shenseea on Haters Saying She Trades Her Soul for Kanye West's 'Donda' Inclusion: 'I'll Take That'

Korn's Frontman Takes Oxygen Breaks Between Songs as He Resumes Tour Amid Covid Recovery

Korn's Frontman Takes Oxygen Breaks Between Songs as He Resumes Tour Amid Covid Recovery

Ariana Grande Denies Rumors She's Featured on Kanye West's 'Donda'

Ariana Grande Denies Rumors She's Featured on Kanye West's 'Donda'

Kanye West Invited Trump to His Third 'Donda' Event in Hopes of Boosting Album Sales

Kanye West Invited Trump to His Third 'Donda' Event in Hopes of Boosting Album Sales

Drake's Fans Believe His 'Certified Lover Boy' Cover Art Inspired by Nick Cannon

Drake's Fans Believe His 'Certified Lover Boy' Cover Art Inspired by Nick Cannon

Kanye West's 'Donda' Tops Apple Music Charts in Over 100 Countries

Kanye West's 'Donda' Tops Apple Music Charts in Over 100 Countries

Little Mix to Release New Single on September 3

Little Mix to Release New Single on September 3

Lady GaGa Reveals Release Date and Track List for 'Dawn of Chromatica'

Lady GaGa Reveals Release Date and Track List for 'Dawn of Chromatica'

Bonnaroo Organizers 'Heartbroken' to Cancel 2021 Festival Due to Flood

Bonnaroo Organizers 'Heartbroken' to Cancel 2021 Festival Due to Flood

Kanye West Breaks Olivia Rodrigo's Spotify Record After 'Donda' Release

Kanye West Breaks Olivia Rodrigo's Spotify Record After 'Donda' Release

Lil Nas X Gets Naked on Cover Art of Debut Album 'Montero'

Lil Nas X Gets Naked on Cover Art of Debut Album 'Montero'

David Lee Murphy Cancels Shows After Testing Positive for COVID-19

David Lee Murphy Cancels Shows After Testing Positive for COVID-19