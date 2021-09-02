 
 

Rose McGowan Slams Trolls for Criticizing She's Throwing 'Stones' at Oprah Winfrey: 'I Drop Bombs'

After calling the billionaire talk-show host 'fake' for befriending Harvey Weinstein and abandoning Russell Simmons' victims, the former star of 'Charmed' faces backlash online.

AceShowbiz - Rose McGowan is facing backlash after calling out Oprah Winfrey for being "fake." After a social media troll criticized her for throwing "stones" at the billionaire talk-show host, the former "Charmed" star didn't waste time to hit back.

On Wednesday, September 1, the "Scream" star turned to her Twitter to fire back at online critics. "You think I throw stones? No b***h, I drop bombs," the 47-year-old actress replied to a tweet that read, "Do you ever shut tf up and work on your own toxic s**t? No? Clean your glass house before throwing stones at others."

Previously, Rose also responded to a headline that stated, " 'Rose McGowan has lashed out at Oprah Winfrey in a scathing attack, calling the billionaire talk-show queen and network boss 'as fake as they come.' " She wrote, " 'Lashing out' distorts the truth. [You like that] perpetuates the 'angry unbalanced woman' narrative. My suggestion: 'False prophet exposed!' More clicks. Less damage. Lashing out, ranting. Enough. Stop it or I'll send you a thesaurus."

Rose McGowan via Twitter

Rose McGowan hit back at trolls criticizing her for calling Oprah Winfrey 'fake.'

A day earlier, Rose slammedOprah for "supporting a sick power structure for personal gain" via Twitter. The "Planet Terror" star, hit out at the media mogul over her former friendship with Harvey, who is a convicted rapist, insisting she's happy people are "seeing the ugly truth" about Oprah.

"She is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come," penned Rose, who in 2017 accused Harvey of raping her, alongside a picture showing Oprah kissing Harvey on the cheek at the 2014 Critics' Choice Movie Awards. "I wish she were real, but she isn't."

Rose went on to add, "From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmons victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come." She also added a hashtag that read, "lizard."

