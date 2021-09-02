Courtney Stodden Backs Pink's Remarks About 14-Year-Old Piper Rockelle Exploitation

Instagram Celebrity

When sharing her thoughts, the 'Celebrity Big Brother' alum stresses that 'it's our responsibility' to 'protect our kids as much as we can from falling victim to this cycle of digital grooming.'

AceShowbiz - Courtney Stodden has the same thoughts with Pink when it comes to YouTuber Piper Rockelle. After the "What About Us" singer accused the 14-year-old's parents of exploiting the teenager, the "Celebrity Big Brother" alum took to social media to echo the musician's sentiment.

The 27-year-old, who came out as non-binary earlier this year, offered their two cents on Instagram. Sharing a selfie of themselves in a gray tank top, they penned, "It's hard for children to separate attention they receive online from predatory behavior from adults."

"It's our responsibility as a society to step up and protect our kids as much as we can from falling victim to this cycle of digital grooming," the model went on stating. "As adults, we can see what they can't. #piperrockelle #pink @pink."

Courtney is best known for being branded the "teen bride" after marrying Doug Hutchison in 2011. At that time, the reality star was only 16 while "The Green Mile" actor was 50. The former couple, however, split in 2017 and finalized their divorce in January 2020.

Courtney's post came a few days after Pink expressed her concerns about Piper being photographed by her mum while wearing sexy outfits. "How many kids like Piper Rockelle are being exploited by their parents?" she argued on Twitter on Sunday, August 29. "And at what point do the rest of us say... 'this isn't okay for a 13 yr old to be posing in a bikini whilst her MOTHER takes the photo?!?!"

Piper, however, has fired back at the mother of two. "There's nothing wrong with being in a bikini," she told "Today" show. "Why do we shame people for that? Pictures of teenagers in bikinis having fun are not sexual. They're only sexual if you view us that way."

"I don't think Pink has ever seen one of my YouTube videos because if she did, she'd see it's just my friends and me having fun and acting like ourselves," Piper, who has more than eight million YouTube subscribers, elaborated. "The content we make is the kind of stuff anyone can watch."