Lauren London Treats Fans to Rare Pic of Her and Late Nipsey Hussle's Son on His 5th Birthday

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The 'Baggage Claim' actress, who is also a mother to 11-year-old son Kameron Carter shared with ex Lil Wayne, describes her birthday boy Kross as her 'lighthouse.'

Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lauren London has finally treated her online devotees to a rare picture of her and late Nipsey Hussle's son. Though rarely sharing photos of her kids on social media, the "Baggage Claim" actress made an exception when celebrating Kross Ermias Asghedom's 5th birthday.

In the image posted on Instagram on Tuesday, August 30, Kross was seen posing for a camera in a white T-shirt, striped-pants and a necklace. Alongside the snap, his mother gushed, "Kross The Boss! My baby is 5. My Lighthouse My Strength. Love [blue heart emoji] BabyHussle."

London's famous pals have since sent Kross birthday wishes. One in particular was hip-hop star Snoop Dogg who replied, "Happy. C. Day Nefew." Actress Tasha Smith raved, "So cute! HBD." Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter then chimed in, "Happy birthday Kross."

London celebrated Kross' birthday just two weeks after she marked what would have been Hussle's 36th milestone. Taking to Instagram, she let out a picture of her former partner smiling widely. "Happy Birthday My King!" she first kicked off her caption.

"I Love You. Today and Forever," the Erin "New New" Garnett depicter in "ATL" went on. "Missing you is just apart of my DNA and I wear it with honor. Kross reminded me that you are '36' like me. 1 of 1 Hussle The Great there will never ever be another."

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, passed away on March 31, 2019 after he was fatally shot outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles. He and London were together for five years before his tragic death.

While Hussle and London shared Kross together, he was also a father to 12-year-old daughter Emani Asghedom from a previous relationship with Tanisha Foster. As for the "Without Remorse" actress, she is also a mom to 11-year-old son Kameron Carter, whom she shares with ex Lil Wayne.