Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle With Loving Tribute on What Would've Been His 38th Birthday

The 'You People' actress, who shared 6-year-old son Kross Ermias Asghedom with the late rapper, has regularly penned tributes to the emcee in the wake of his death.

Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lauren London keeps celebrating Nipsey Hussle even years after his death. The "You People" star took to social media on Tuesday, August 14 to honor her late boyfriend on what would've been his 38th birthday.

Making use of Instagram, the actress shared a photo of the emcee wearing a white Puma T-shirt. In the caption, she wrote, "Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence. Forever more."

Lauren has regularly penned tributes to Nipsey, who was fatally shot in March 2019. Earlier this year, the "Without Remorse" star marked the 4th anniversary of his death by writing on the photo-sharing platform, "I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned."

"Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same," Lauren shared her grief over Nipsey's death. Referring to her late beau's birth name, she further expressed her love by noting, "Eternal Being Ermias Asghedom, I Love You."

In the same post, Lauren also included a sacred writing from Baha'i. "To consider that after the death of the body the spirit perishes is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken, though the bird has nothing to fear from the destruction of the cage," she began to quote.

"Our body is like the cage, and the spirit is like the bird," she further noted. "We see that without the cage this bird flies in the world of sleep; therefore, if the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue and exist."

Lauren and Nipsey shared son Kross Ermias Asghedom, who will turn seven on August 31. In addition to Kross, she is a mother to 13-year-old Kameron Carter whom she shared with ex Lil Wayne.

