 

Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle With Loving Tribute on What Would've Been His 38th Birthday

Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle With Loving Tribute on What Would've Been His 38th Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'You People' actress, who shared 6-year-old son Kross Ermias Asghedom with the late rapper, has regularly penned tributes to the emcee in the wake of his death.

  • Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lauren London keeps celebrating Nipsey Hussle even years after his death. The "You People" star took to social media on Tuesday, August 14 to honor her late boyfriend on what would've been his 38th birthday.

Making use of Instagram, the actress shared a photo of the emcee wearing a white Puma T-shirt. In the caption, she wrote, "Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence. Forever more."

Lauren has regularly penned tributes to Nipsey, who was fatally shot in March 2019. Earlier this year, the "Without Remorse" star marked the 4th anniversary of his death by writing on the photo-sharing platform, "I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned."

  Editors' Pick

"Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same," Lauren shared her grief over Nipsey's death. Referring to her late beau's birth name, she further expressed her love by noting, "Eternal Being Ermias Asghedom, I Love You."

In the same post, Lauren also included a sacred writing from Baha'i. "To consider that after the death of the body the spirit perishes is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken, though the bird has nothing to fear from the destruction of the cage," she began to quote.

"Our body is like the cage, and the spirit is like the bird," she further noted. "We see that without the cage this bird flies in the world of sleep; therefore, if the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue and exist."

Lauren and Nipsey shared son Kross Ermias Asghedom, who will turn seven on August 31. In addition to Kross, she is a mother to 13-year-old Kameron Carter whom she shared with ex Lil Wayne.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Keke Palmer Appears to Make Fun of BF Darius Jackson in Usher's 'Boyfriend' Visuals

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Go Bowling Together Days After Having Girls' Night Out
Related Posts
Lauren London Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 4th Anniversary of His Death

Lauren London Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 4th Anniversary of His Death

Lauren London Is Still Not 'at Peace' With Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London Is Still Not 'at Peace' With Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London Claims She's Still Grieving Despite Starting to Act Again After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London Claims She's Still Grieving Despite Starting to Act Again After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London Only Begins to Heal, Three Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London Only Begins to Heal, Three Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Latest News
Bruce Willis' Wife Celebrates 'Sweet' Stepdaughter Rumer Willis' 35th Birthday
  • Aug 17, 2023

Bruce Willis' Wife Celebrates 'Sweet' Stepdaughter Rumer Willis' 35th Birthday

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Call It Quits After 14 Months of Marriage
  • Aug 17, 2023

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Call It Quits After 14 Months of Marriage

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'
  • Aug 17, 2023

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

Keke Palmer Appears to Make Fun of BF Darius Jackson in Usher's 'Boyfriend' Visuals
  • Aug 17, 2023

Keke Palmer Appears to Make Fun of BF Darius Jackson in Usher's 'Boyfriend' Visuals

Meghan Markle Beaming at Birthday Celebration, Wearing Personalized Pendant as Nod to Her Kids
  • Aug 17, 2023

Meghan Markle Beaming at Birthday Celebration, Wearing Personalized Pendant as Nod to Her Kids

Jennifer Lopez Marks Ben Affleck's 51st Birthday by Sharing Rare Video of Him Singing
  • Aug 17, 2023

Jennifer Lopez Marks Ben Affleck's 51st Birthday by Sharing Rare Video of Him Singing

Most Read
'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man
Celebrity

'Deeply Hurt' Taryn Manning Regrets Exposing Her Affair With Married Man

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Had 'Wall of Caviar' at Their Wedding

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Drake's Flirty Interview With Bobbi Althoff Removed After Allegedly Causing Rift in Her Marriage

Sofia Richie Explains Why Her Dad Lionel Richie Is a 'Queen'

Sofia Richie Explains Why Her Dad Lionel Richie Is a 'Queen'

Kodak Black Urged to Go to Rehab After Falling Asleep During IG Live

Kodak Black Urged to Go to Rehab After Falling Asleep During IG Live

Meghan Markle's Former Pal Thinks Duchess and Prince Harry Need to Do Charitable Act Off Camera

Meghan Markle's Former Pal Thinks Duchess and Prince Harry Need to Do Charitable Act Off Camera

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pose for New Family Picture After Announcing Her Pregnancy