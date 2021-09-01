'No Time to Die' Final Trailer Prepares for 'Epic Conclusion'

Movie

Forced out of his retirement, 007 is on a mission that leads him to a mysterious mask-wearing villain in what would be Daniel Craig's final James Bond saga.

AceShowbiz - MGM prepares fans for a farewell with the final "No Time to Die" trailer. Released on Tuesday, August 31, the official sneak peek teases an "epic conclusion" that would mark the end of Daniel Craig's James Bond saga.

The video offers brief glimpses of Bond's past in flashback scenes before showing what those events will culminate in. His last mission leads him to a mysterious mask-wearing villain, who seems to know him pretty well. "I have to finish this," so the 007 agent declares in the trailer.

According to the official synopsis, in "No Time to Die", "Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

"No Time to Die", the 25th installment in the spy action film franchise, is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. It is set for an October release in the United States, after initially scheduled for release in 2020.

Before the film hits theaters, MGM will also prepare fans for the farewell with a new documentary, "Being James Bond". In a trailer of the special, Craig gets retrospective of his time playing the worldwide-known character. "I thought I wouldn't know how to handle it, but I knew we were doing something really special," he says. "My world had turned upside down, but I'm incredibly proud and incredibly fortunate to do this."

He adds of working on the last film, "A lot of people here have worked on five pictures with me. I've loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I've got up every morning and I've had the chance to work with you guys, and that has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

The 45-minute documentary will stream for free on Apple TV from September 7 through October 7.