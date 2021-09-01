 
 

David Archuleta Believes God Encouraged Him to Come Out as Gay

David Archuleta Believes God Encouraged Him to Come Out as Gay
After coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, the former 'American Idol' finalist claims that he is 'amazed at how supportive and loving everyone' is in a new interview.

  Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - David Archuleta is opening up about how he felt after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. In a new interview, the former finalist of "American Idol" admitted that he believed God encouraged him to reveal his sexual identity.

During an interview with TODAY published on Monday, August 30, the 30-year-old singer recalled moments before he decided to publicly come out as gay. "I was literally outside doing my yard work, pulling weeds," he began. "I kind of went through a faith crisis for a month, when I was in the process of breaking up with this girl I was in a relationship with. But I felt so disconnected from everything. My anxiety had gotten so bad."

"I was like, 'I don't even remember how it feels to be close to God or to even have feelings for anybody ... I don't even know how I feel about myself right now,' " David continued. He then took a prayer. "When I had that prayer, God just said, 'David, you know I trust you, right? I want you to post about what you're going through right now.' And it was just so clear what I needed to say."

David went on to admit that he "knew exactly" what he needed to say, but he felt uncomfortable saying it. The "I Know He Lives" singer reasoned, "Because I like to keep to myself, especially with this kind of stuff. But I just knew I had to."

"I was shocked, because I thought, 'OK, this is probably going to be a bigger deal, maybe I'll get 30,000 or 40,000 likes, if that,' because I know this is a controversial topic and a lot of people have assumed things about me and tried to label me in the past," he told the publication after coming out. "But it exploded. I didn't realize all the media outlets were going to talk about it, but the way that they did, it was so respectful."

Elsewhere in the interview, David said he wasn't sure if the LGBTQ community would embrace the intersectionality of religion in his coming out post, because of the way "they've been treated" in the past by some religious groups. "A lot of conservative Christians follow what I do because that's my own upbringing, and I'm still involved in that community," he said.

"But everyone on both sides," David added. "I was just amazed at how supportive and loving everyone was generally, for the most part, and for me, it was just a huge tender mercy."

