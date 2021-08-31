New 'Expendables' Movie in the Works With Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Megan Fox

Lionsgate/WENN Movie

The franchise vets Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture will also reprise their roles in the fourth installment, while Tony Jaa is among the new additions to the cast.

AceShowbiz - The Expendables are going to be reunited for another perilous mission. Lionsgate and Millennium Media have announced that a new "Expendables" movie is coming with a bunch of familiar faces and some new additions.

The fourth installment will bring back the franchise vets namely Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. The four actors, who have appeared in the previous three installments, are set to reprise their roles as Barney Ross, Lee Christmas, Gunner Jensen and Toll Road respectively. Meanwhile, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa are joining the upcoming movie as new characters.

Plot details have not been revealed, but according to The Hollywood Reporter which first reported the news, the movie will once again focus on a group of veteran mercenaries. The movie will also mark the transition from Stallone to Statham as the vocal point, with Fox being tapped as the female lead.

"It's so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film," said Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement. "The new film will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most bada** adventure yet."

"Popcorn entertainment is guaranteed," Millennium president Jeffrey Greenstein went on promising, gushing that the new additions to the roll call were meant to "keep it fresh and fun."

Stuntman-turned-helmer Scott Waugh ("Need for Speed") is on board as director, while the script is written by Spenser Cohen, with revisions by Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. Statham is producing along with Kevin King Templeton as well as Millennium's Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger. Production will start this fall, but no release date is announced yet.

Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson and Trevor Short are executive producing for Millennium, with Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman on behalf of Campbell Grobman Films. Abby Mills is set to co-produce, while Eda Kowan and Jonah Leach are overseeing for Lionsgate.

50 Cent has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his involvement in the project. "Expendables BOOM time to work," he posted along with a screenshot of an article about the movie. He added in another post, "here we go ! still think i'm nothing Green Light Gang."

The first "The Expendables" movie was released in 2010, followed by "The Expendables 2" in 2012 and "The Expendables 3" in 2014. All three movies brought a cumulative gross of $804 million worldwide.