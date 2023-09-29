 

50 Cent Proudly Reveals His Weight After Dislocating 'Expend4bles' Stuntperson's Finger

50 Cent Proudly Reveals His Weight After Dislocating 'Expend4bles' Stuntperson's Finger
After his movie's stunt coordinator unveiled that he dislocated a stuntperson's finger, the actor portraying Easy Day in 'The Expendables 4' brags about having power with his body weight.

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has proudly revealed his body weight following a shocking claim. After his movie's stunt coordinator unveiled that he dislocated a stuntperson's finger, the actor portraying Easy Day in "Expend4bles" gave his reaction to the matter via social media.

On Wednesday, September 27, the 48-year-old actor/rapper made use of his Instagram page to brag about his power. In a post, he penned, "I was 237 lbs in 'EXPENDABLES 4'." He went on to write, "I'm back down to 208. I still got a little POWER check out the movie. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi." Along with it, he uploaded a screenshot of a headline about him dislocating the stuntperson's finger.

Fif's revelation came one day after stunt coordinator Alan Ng recalled one moment during filming of the movie when Fif's power was proven. Speaking to PopCulture.com on Tuesday, September 26, Alan recounted, "He was actually so strong that in one of the scenes, he was supposed to barge into a stunt performer and his strength resulted in the guy going flying and dislocated his finger."

About the stuntperson's condition following the accident, Alan assured, "The guy and his finger are ok now of course." Noting that Fif's strength "made it very easy to work with him," the stunt legend gushed over the "In Da Club" rapper, "50 Cent is very powerful and strong, so he like a tank."

During the chat, Alan also talked about his experience working with Fif's co-star Megan Fox. While this was Megan's first time joining "The Expendables" franchise, Alan noted that her previous experience in the "Transformers" franchise "definitely helped with her scenes." Alan explained, "She has a very good foundation with her dance background."

"And she picks up choreography very fast when rehearsing or when we made any change on set," he continued. "We played to the fact that Megan has a strong dance background. Megan's style is very agile, flexible, and fast." In the interview, he concluded, "I loved working with such a talented cast."

50 Cent recently promoted "Expend4bles" as he celebrated the Writers Guild of America's strike coming to an end. On Monday, September 25, he shared via Instagram, "I'm glad this s**t is over. Check 'EXPENDABLES 4' ('Expend4bles') in theaters now! and catch 'FORCE' (Power Book IV: Force) season 2 the best s**t onTv right now [a bomb emoji] BOOMGLG [a traffic light emoji] GreenLightGang back in action #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

