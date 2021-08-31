 
 

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

If the swirling rumors are to be believed, it will be a third marriage for the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum as she was previously married to late Robert Kardashian Sr. and Caitlyn Jenner.

AceShowbiz - Is Kris Jenner hearing the wedding bells? The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" matriarch, who has been dating Corey Gamble for seven years, is reportedly planning to marry him in a $2 million lavish wedding.

According to multiple reports, the reality TV star is ready to walk down the aisle soon because she has been in a relationship with her beau since 2014. If the rumors are to be believed, it will be her third marriage.

Kris was previously married to late Robert Kardashian Sr. from 1978 to 1991. They shared four children together, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. In the wake of Robert's passing, she wed Caitlyn Jenner, with whom she shares Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The couple, however, split in 2014.

Contrary to the swirling speculations, Kris previously claimed that she probably would not get married again. When appearing in a 2017 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", she said, "You know, I've done that twice and it didn't work out so well."

"So I don't know you never know. I'm going to take a page out of [Goldie Hawn] and [Kurt Russell]'s book. Or Kourtney [Kardashian]'s book," the momager went on sharing. "I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?"

Marriage aside, Kris and Corey are currently enjoying their time together in Italy. On Monday, August 30 evening, they attended the Dolce & Gabbana soiree at St Mark's Square, Venice. The pair were joined by her daughter Kourtney and her rocker boyfriend, Travis Barker.

For the outing, the 65-year-old wore a hot pink pantsuit over a black blouse that she paired with pastel pink heels. Her 40-year-old boyfriend, meanwhile, donned a white shirt underneath a black suit. He completed his look with a pair of maroon loafers.

In one of pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Kris and Corey were seen enjoying a conversation with British socialite and fashion model, Emma Weymouth. Her daughter Kourtney, meanwhile, was seen talking to Sean "P. Diddy" Combs daughters, D'Lila Star Combs, Jessie James Combs and Chance Combs.

