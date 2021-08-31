'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - Kenya Moore has been reported to be one of the contestants in season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars". Should the report be true, the reality TV star will join JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee to compete for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy in the upcoming new season.

TMZ reports that the former Miss USA will be making her moves on the ballroom. "Dancing with the Stars", meanwhile, has yet to confirm the reports on the 55-year-old "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star's casting.

So far, the long-running ABC show has only confirmed JoJo and Suni as the contestants for the new season. The casting was announced on Thursday, August 26 at a Television Critics Association event.

Tyra Banks, who will reprise her role as the host of the dancing competition show, told JoJo at the event, "You're making history, JoJo. This is history." As for the former "Dance Moms", she said, "I think it breaks a wall that's never been broken down before. Not only do I now get to share with the world that you get to love who you want to love, but also, you get to dance with who you want to dance with. I think it's really special."

"There [are] a lot of barriers that we're going to have to break through," she added. "Who leads? How do you dress? What shoes do you wear? But I think it's all something that I'm looking forward to."

"Dancing with the Stars" is set to announce the 13 other "star" cast members in the Wednesday, September 8 episode of "Good Morning America". Season 30 is set to premiere on Monday, September 20 on ABC.