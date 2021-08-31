 
 

Kanye West's Fans Drag Kim Kardashian for Listening to 'Donda' on Mute

WENN/Instar
Celebrity

Kim has yet to comment on the public faux pas, but the SKIMS founder does quietly remove her controversial Instagram Story post from her page following the clownery.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has apparently just made a social media snafu. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum took to her Instagram Stories to share a screencap of her listening to songs off estranged husband Kanye West's latest album "Donda", but fans noticed that it was on mute.

On Monday, August 30, the reality TV star took to her social media account to share with fans the songs she was listening to from the new album. Among the songs that she listened to were "Came to Life", "Lord I Need You" and "Ok Ok, Pt. 2". However, fans noticed that Kim set the volume on the lowest possible level when she began to play "Ok Ok, Pt. 2".

Rather unsurprisingly, fans quickly clowned the reality TV star for the mistake. "NOT KIM LISTENING TO DONDA ON MUTE," one fan wrote on Twitter. Another user said, "The way kim kardashian listening to donda on mute got me wheezing."

Kim has yet to comment on the public faux pas. The SKIMS founder, however, did quietly remove the post from her page.

It's not the first time for Kim to show support for Kanye regarding his new album. In addition to attending to multiple listening parties for "Donda", the daughter of Kris Jenner made headlines recently as she showed up in a stunning Balenciaga Couture wedding dress during the song "No Child Left Behind" at the third listening party, which was held at Soldier Stadium in Chicago.

It was also rumored that Kim is "considering" options to get back with the rapper after filing for divorce from Kanye earlier this year. "Kim and Kanye have a deep love for each other and many amazing memories and it's difficult to just let that all go," a so-called inside source said. "She is open to seeing where things go with Kanye and to see if they can work through their issues as a couple."

