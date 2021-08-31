Halsey Calls Pregnancy Scary and Horrifying Due to Losing Baby Nightmares

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Singer Halsey's terrible pregnant nightmares helped inspire their dark new album "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power".

The non-binary singer welcomed their first child, Ender, with writer Alev Aydin last month (July 2021) after suffering three miscarriages, and in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Monday, August 30, they explained that, although they're thrilled to finally be a mum, the album came from a "scary and horrifying" place.

"I think everyone who has heard me yearn for motherhood and yearn for this for so long, would have expected me to write the album that was full of gratitude," Halsey told Lowe. "And instead I was like, 'No, this s**t is so scary and so horrifying. And my body's changing and I have no control over anything. And I do finally have this thing I want. So I wake up and fear every single day that I'm going to lose [the baby].' "

They admitted that being pregnant wasn't a dream, but a nightmare. "Actually, I have nightmares about waking up in a pool of my own blood," they said. "That's actually what it's like."

The singer, real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, also faced the waking nightmare of their pregnancy impacting a record label's profitability.

"You have to call the CEO of X, Y, Z and say, 'Hey, hi. I'm just calling to let you know, I'm pregnant. Yeah. Yeah. I didn't want you to find out on Instagram. I wanted to tell you myself, personally. It's still business as usual over here though, don't worry. Don't worry. My personal choice isn't going to affect your profitability or your productivity or your assembly line...' "

The "You Should Be Sad" singer explained, "The reason that the album is sort of this horror theme, you know what I mean, is because this experience, in a way has its horrors."

The cover of the album, which was released on Friday, August 27, depicts Halsey as queen on a throne with a baby on their knee and one breast bared.

"This is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth," the "Walls Could Talk" hitmaker wrote in a July Instagram post about the controversial photo.

"It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months... My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being."