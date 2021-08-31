 
 

Halsey Calls Pregnancy Scary and Horrifying Due to Losing Baby Nightmares

Halsey Calls Pregnancy Scary and Horrifying Due to Losing Baby Nightmares
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

When speaking about the inspiration behind 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power', the 'Walls Could Talk' hitmaker also admits to having nightmares about pregnancy impact to record label's profitability.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Halsey's terrible pregnant nightmares helped inspire their dark new album "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power".

The non-binary singer welcomed their first child, Ender, with writer Alev Aydin last month (July 2021) after suffering three miscarriages, and in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Monday, August 30, they explained that, although they're thrilled to finally be a mum, the album came from a "scary and horrifying" place.

"I think everyone who has heard me yearn for motherhood and yearn for this for so long, would have expected me to write the album that was full of gratitude," Halsey told Lowe. "And instead I was like, 'No, this s**t is so scary and so horrifying. And my body's changing and I have no control over anything. And I do finally have this thing I want. So I wake up and fear every single day that I'm going to lose [the baby].' "

They admitted that being pregnant wasn't a dream, but a nightmare. "Actually, I have nightmares about waking up in a pool of my own blood," they said. "That's actually what it's like."

The singer, real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, also faced the waking nightmare of their pregnancy impacting a record label's profitability.

  See also...

"You have to call the CEO of X, Y, Z and say, 'Hey, hi. I'm just calling to let you know, I'm pregnant. Yeah. Yeah. I didn't want you to find out on Instagram. I wanted to tell you myself, personally. It's still business as usual over here though, don't worry. Don't worry. My personal choice isn't going to affect your profitability or your productivity or your assembly line...' "

The "You Should Be Sad" singer explained, "The reason that the album is sort of this horror theme, you know what I mean, is because this experience, in a way has its horrors."

The cover of the album, which was released on Friday, August 27, depicts Halsey as queen on a throne with a baby on their knee and one breast bared.

"This is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth," the "Walls Could Talk" hitmaker wrote in a July Instagram post about the controversial photo.

"It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months... My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being."

You can share this post!

R. Kelly's Male Accuser Spills Details of Sexual Abuse During Court Testimony

Kanye West's Fans Drag Kim Kardashian for Listening to 'Donda' on Mute
Related Posts
Halsey: There Is No Girl Power in My New Album

Halsey: There Is No Girl Power in My New Album

Halsey Opens Up on Feeling Ashamed During Pregnancy

Halsey Opens Up on Feeling Ashamed During Pregnancy

Halsey Turns Heads With Gothic Glam Look on First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

Halsey Turns Heads With Gothic Glam Look on First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

Halsey Defended by Fans After Being Blasted for Sharing New Breastfeeding Photo

Halsey Defended by Fans After Being Blasted for Sharing New Breastfeeding Photo

Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Queen Elizabeth's Helicopter Suffered Technical Issue on the Way to Pick Up Princess Anne

Queen Elizabeth's Helicopter Suffered Technical Issue on the Way to Pick Up Princess Anne

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy