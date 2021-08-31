Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Instagram Celebrity

The 33-year-old social media personality was found dead inside a Richmond apartment with a 34-year-old man named Kevin Alexander Accorto, who was also dead.

Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Authorities have released information regarding the death of Miss Mercedes Morr. The 33-year-old Instagram model, whose real name is Janae Gagnier, died in an apparent murder suicide, Richmond police said.

In a news release issued by authorities on Monday, August 30, it was revealed that Mercedes was found dead in at her home in the Cortland Apartments in the 5200 block of Pointe West Circle at approximately 4:30 P.M. on Sunday.

A man, who is believed to be the suspect in Mercedes' killing, was also found dead inside the apartment. The man has been identified as 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto with an address in Florida.

Though the death is currently considered a murder-suicide, police said at this point they do not believe there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim. The cause of death for both individuals is pending autopsy results from the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner. There is an ongoing investigation to determine a motive in the case.

The sudden passing of Mercedes was first confirmed by a relative on Sunday. "Thank you for all the prayers and calls in regards to Mercedes. Her parents are asking that you respect the family," so read the statement shared by a user @htownciara. "We know everyone is concerned. We will update everyone when all the information is confirmed. Thank you."

Tributes quickly poured in from her friends and followers, including Canadian rapper Tory Lanez who posted on his Instagram Story, "Rest in peace queen."

As the manner of her death was not immediately known, there was a wild speculation that she was killed due to her relation to a pimp who apparently enraged some drug dealers. One person claimed she was "set up, robbed & killed."

However, the relative debunked the speculation on Monday. In an updated post, @htownciara set things straight as writing, "Listen Mercedes did not have a sugar daddy or a pimp. Never did. She was not robbed, she did not have HIV, she didn't have COVID, she wasn't in an accident. Yes she was murdered. When the investigation is complete the family will release the details."

She went on imploring, "Please be respectful of her and her family. We will keep you all updated. Please stop with the misinformation. Thank you."