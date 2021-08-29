Olivia Rodrigo Returns to No. 1 in U.K. Following Vinyl Release of 'Sour'

Instagram Music

The 'Drivers License' hitmaker beats Lorde in a race to the top spot on U.K. Albums chart, officially marking her five-consecutive week at the summit across the pond.

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has returned to the top of the U.K. albums chart thanks to the vinyl release of her hit record "Sour".

The release gave the singer a 7,800 sales spike, taking the album back to the Official Charts Company's number one spot.

"Sour", which becomes the fastest-selling debut album on vinyl by a female artist since 2000, has now spent five weeks at number one in the U.K.

Rodrigo surprised many chart experts by beating Lorde to the top spot. The New Zealander's third studio album, "Solar Power", debuts at two on the new chart, while singer/songwriter Jake Bugg enters at three with "Saturday Night, Sunday Morning".

Doja Cat's "Planet Her" and Dave's "We're All Alone in This Together" complete the new top five.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran claims his ninth week at the top of the U.K. singles chart with "Bad Habits", while his latest single, "Visiting Hours" - dedicated to his late mentor Michael Gudinski, debuts at five.

Olivia Rodrigo was recently defended by Adam Levine following plagiarism allegations.

The Maroon 5 frontman said, "When you take someone who's a newer artist and she's doing things that kind of emulate the ones from generations removed, I don't know how bad that is. I think it's kind of a cool thing to introduce a whole generation of young people to different musical ideas."

"I just hate to see it become this huge thing where people get really aggressive... Maybe I'm just not as territorial about that kind of stuff. I'm almost flattered when people rip me off."