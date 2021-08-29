 
 

Olivia Rodrigo Returns to No. 1 in U.K. Following Vinyl Release of 'Sour'

Olivia Rodrigo Returns to No. 1 in U.K. Following Vinyl Release of 'Sour'
Instagram
Music

The 'Drivers License' hitmaker beats Lorde in a race to the top spot on U.K. Albums chart, officially marking her five-consecutive week at the summit across the pond.

  • Aug 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has returned to the top of the U.K. albums chart thanks to the vinyl release of her hit record "Sour".

The release gave the singer a 7,800 sales spike, taking the album back to the Official Charts Company's number one spot.

"Sour", which becomes the fastest-selling debut album on vinyl by a female artist since 2000, has now spent five weeks at number one in the U.K.

Rodrigo surprised many chart experts by beating Lorde to the top spot. The New Zealander's third studio album, "Solar Power", debuts at two on the new chart, while singer/songwriter Jake Bugg enters at three with "Saturday Night, Sunday Morning".

  See also...

Doja Cat's "Planet Her" and Dave's "We're All Alone in This Together" complete the new top five.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran claims his ninth week at the top of the U.K. singles chart with "Bad Habits", while his latest single, "Visiting Hours" - dedicated to his late mentor Michael Gudinski, debuts at five.

Olivia Rodrigo was recently defended by Adam Levine following plagiarism allegations.

The Maroon 5 frontman said, "When you take someone who's a newer artist and she's doing things that kind of emulate the ones from generations removed, I don't know how bad that is. I think it's kind of a cool thing to introduce a whole generation of young people to different musical ideas."

"I just hate to see it become this huge thing where people get really aggressive... Maybe I'm just not as territorial about that kind of stuff. I'm almost flattered when people rip me off."

You can share this post!

H.E.R. Lands Acting Debut in 'The Color Purple', Bill Pullman's Son Leads 'Salem's Lot' Remake
Related Posts
Olivia Rodrigo Flaunts Y2K-Themed Style in Angst-Filled 'Brutal' Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo Flaunts Y2K-Themed Style in Angst-Filled 'Brutal' Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo Dubs Lady GaGa 'Best Performer of Our Generation'

Olivia Rodrigo Dubs Lady GaGa 'Best Performer of Our Generation'

Olivia Rodrigo Finds New Home at Sony Music After Leaving Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo Finds New Home at Sony Music After Leaving Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo Faces Backlash Over Resurfaced Offensive 'Blaccent' Videos

Olivia Rodrigo Faces Backlash Over Resurfaced Offensive 'Blaccent' Videos

Most Read
Eric Clapton Presses on COVID-19 Vaccination Protest With New Song 'This Has Gotta Stop'
Music

Eric Clapton Presses on COVID-19 Vaccination Protest With New Song 'This Has Gotta Stop'

Adam Levine Praises Olivia Rodrigo for Introducing Older Acts to Younger Fans Amid Plagiarism Claim

Adam Levine Praises Olivia Rodrigo for Introducing Older Acts to Younger Fans Amid Plagiarism Claim

Boosie Badazz Says He Won't Be Wearing 'Corona Mask' at Boosie Bash

Boosie Badazz Says He Won't Be Wearing 'Corona Mask' at Boosie Bash

Drake Dominates 2021 Urban Music Awards With Four Nominations

Drake Dominates 2021 Urban Music Awards With Four Nominations

Megan Thee Stallion Boasts About Her Success on Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

Megan Thee Stallion Boasts About Her Success on Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

ABBA to Release New Music in Nearly Four Decades

ABBA to Release New Music in Nearly Four Decades

The Rolling Stones to Get On With U.S. Tour Despite Charlie Watts' Death

The Rolling Stones to Get On With U.S. Tour Despite Charlie Watts' Death

Paul Stanley Denies Having Heart Issue After Kiss Cancels Concert Due to His Positive COVID Test

Paul Stanley Denies Having Heart Issue After Kiss Cancels Concert Due to His Positive COVID Test

Lizzo Claims Drake Reached Out to Her After She Name-Dropped Him in Racy 'Rumors' Lyrics

Lizzo Claims Drake Reached Out to Her After She Name-Dropped Him in Racy 'Rumors' Lyrics

Lizzo Spills on NSFW Remark Cardi B Whispered to Her at 'Rumors' Cover Shoot

Lizzo Spills on NSFW Remark Cardi B Whispered to Her at 'Rumors' Cover Shoot

Paul Anka Looks Back at Time Michael Jackson Stole Recording of Their Planned Collaboration

Paul Anka Looks Back at Time Michael Jackson Stole Recording of Their Planned Collaboration

Selena Gomez Unveils Dreamy Music Video for Spanish Song '999' Ft. Camilo

Selena Gomez Unveils Dreamy Music Video for Spanish Song '999' Ft. Camilo

Joni Mitchell Honored to Be Named 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year

Joni Mitchell Honored to Be Named 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year