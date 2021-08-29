H.E.R. Lands Acting Debut in 'The Color Purple', Bill Pullman's Son Leads 'Salem's Lot' Remake

Instagram/WENN Movie

The 'Fight for You' singer is set to make her acting debut in new movie adaptation of 'The Color Purple' while newcomer Lewis Pullman lands a lead role in a reboot of Stephen King's tale.

AceShowbiz - Oscar winner H.E.R. will make her acting debut in Blitz Bazawule's "The Color Purple" movie musical.

The singer, who scored her first Academy Award for the song "Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah", has been cast as Squeak in the latest adaptation of Alice Walker's book.

Inspired by the Broadway musical version of Steven Spielberg's film, the movie will also feature Corey Hawkins as Harpo Johnson.

H.E.R., real name Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, will tackle the character played by Rae Dawn Chong in the 1985 film.

Oprah Winfrey, who made her feature acting debut in Spielberg's movie, is producing via her Harpo Films banner, alongside Spielberg and Quincy Jones.

Meanwhile, newcomer Lewis Pullman has landed the coveted lead in the remake of Stephen King's "Salem's Lot".

The youngster, who is movie veteran Bill Pullman's son, will take on the writer character, played by David Soul in the cult 1979 miniseries, who discovers his hometown has become a haven for vampires.

Gary Dauberman, who adapted King's "It" for the big screen, will direct the new film from his own screenplay, with filming scheduled for Boston, Massachusetts next month (Sep21), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Pullman will be soon be seen opposite Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick".

The sequel to 1986's "Top Gun" also stars Miles teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Val Kilmer. The movie is due this year after multiple setbacks because of Covid-19 pandemic.

"I was able to see it a couple of weeks ago. The movie just blew me away, and my wife said, 'That might be the best film I have ever seen.' She was crying multiple times," Miles Teller said.