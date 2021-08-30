 
 

Carole Baskin Sells Joe Exotic's Zoo and Bans New Owners From Housing Animals

The Big Cat Rescue owner has sold the Wynnewood zoo previously owned by her rival and ensured the park won't be used as a zoo again after changing owners.

  • Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Carole Baskin has sold rival Joe Exotic's zoo.

The animal rights campaigner ensured that the exotic animal park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, which she was awarded by a judge in 2020 as part of a trademark lawsuit settlement, will not be used as a zoo again, by including a special stipulation in the sale.

TMZ reports that Carole sold the property in June (21) to Francisco and Nelly Vazquez and, according to the paperwork, they are "expressly barred from using the land to house exotic animals of any kind - or as a zoo, wildlife park or menagerie - for 100 years."

Additionally, the new owners cannot use any name related to "Tiger King" for any new business on the property.

Netflix's "Tiger King" docu-series chronicled the bitter rivalry between Big Cat Rescue's Carole and private zoo owner Joe.

Last year, a federal judge in the western district court of Oklahoma ruled that Joe previously fraudulently transferred the property to his mother, Shirley Schreibvogel, to avoid paying Carole a settlement in a trademark infringement lawsuit.

The zoo had been run by Joe's former business partner Jeff Lowe since 2016 but he was given 120 days to vacate the property, including removing all of his animals housed there, before Carole seized control.

Exotic - whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage - is currently serving 22 years in prison for plotting to murder Carole.

He is battling prostate cancer while in prison and is worried his disease has spread amid incarceration.

