Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle
While the 79-year-old civil rights leader is transferred to The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab to begin therapy for his Parkinson's disease, his wife Jacqueline remains at Chicago's Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

  • Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rev. Jesse Jackson's family has shared an update on his condition as well as his wife's after they both contracted coronavirus. In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, August 27, his son Jonathan Jackson revealed the civil rights leader's "COVID-19 symptoms abate," but his Parkinson's is getting worse.

The 79-year-old was diagnosed with the degenerative nervous system disorder in 2017, a condition his son says has come more "in focus" as his COVID symptoms have dissipated. He has been moved to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to begin intensive occupational and physical therapy for his Parkinson's disease.

Meanwhile, his wife Jacqueline Jackson remains at Chicago's Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The 77-year-old was moved to the intensive care unit, but she is breathing on her own. The statement noted that she is receiving increased oxygen in the ICU, but is not on a ventilator.

"Both of our parents are continuing to receive excellent medical care," Jonathan said, before imploring to fans, "We urge that you continue to keep them in your prayers because we know this is a serious disease."

"We continue to receive the love that is being poured out to our family from around the world and it is greatly appreciated, as we express our love and concern for the millions of people who have been victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants," the family statement continued to read. "We know this is a dangerous disease so please remain prayerful for all of those who are suffering as a result."

The family went on urging others to get vaccinated. "We urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus to do so immediately," so they reminded.

Jesse and his wife's COVID diagnosis was revealed on Saturday, August 21. On Tuesday, the civil rights leader, who was a protege of the late Rev. Martin Luther King, told Associated Press reporters that he was thankful for the great care he was receiving. "I'm doing fairly well," he assured.

Jesse is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but Jacqueline has not received any doses due to a pre-existing condition, the AP reported.

