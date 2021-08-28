 
 

Kim Kardashian 'Unaware' of DaBaby and Marilyn Manson's Appearances at Kanye West's 'Donda' Event

A source claims that the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star 'wasn't in the loop at all about what was happening' at her estranged husband's third 'Donda' listening party.

  Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is not one to be blamed amid backlash surrounding Kanye West's third "Donda" listening party. While her estranged husband was blasted for bringing out DaBaby and Marilyn Manson at his Chicago show, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum reportedly was "unaware" of the controversial stars' appearances.

"Kim was unaware of the details of the event," sources told Radar on Friday, August 27. A separate source, meanwhile, informed PEOPLE that the reality TV star "missed" both DaBaby and Marilyn's appearances.

"She was seated inside a suite facing the back of the house on the stage so she would not have been able to see them at all from her vantage point," the source elaborated further. "She wasn't in the loop at all about what was happening at the show. She was only aware of what Kanye had asked her to do, and she was willing to help him."

In the meantime, another insider added, "[Kanye] asked her to be part of the listening event and she said yes without hesitation. She didn't know that Marilyn Manson would be there too." The unnamed informant went on to note, "She understands why there is backlash. Kim is all about positive publicity. She would have never participated if she knew Manson would be there."

Kim allegedly "wasn't clued in on everything that was going to happen." A third source detailed, "A lot of it took her by surprise. But then you have to decide: Do you bail at the last minute, or do you do what you agreed to do? In the end, she decided to stay and fulfill her promise. That doesn't mean that she supports Marilyn Mansion or DaBaby and the things they believe. She was there to support the father of her children."

Many have been caught off guard with Kanye's decision to invite Marilyn and DaBaby to his Thursday, August 26 event. On the reason why, the rocker has been slapped with four sexual abuse lawsuits and has been accused by more than 15 women of sexual assault. As for DaBaby, he has landed in hot water for making homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud Festival in July. The "Rockstar" rapper, however, has apologized.

