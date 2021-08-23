 
 

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

The American activist and his spouse Jacqueline receive medical treatment at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois following Covid-19 diagnosis.

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - American civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife have been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

Despite being vaccinated, the reverend - a two-time U.S. presidential candidate - and his wife of 59 years, Jacqueline, both came down with the virus and are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.

Representatives for Jackson's nonprofit organisation, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, released a statement on Saturday (21Aug21) which reads, "Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both."

The famed civil rights activist, who was a protege of the late Rev. Martin Luther King and was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2017, received his first coronavirus jab in January (21) at a public event and has been vocal in encouraging communities of colour to seek out vaccinations.

King's daughter, Bernice King, was among those sending the Jacksons well wishes. On Saturday (21Aug21), she tweeted, "Praying for Rev. Jesse Jackson and Jacqueline Jackson," and added a praying hands emoji.

Movie director Ava DuVernay responded to Bernice's Instagram post with a praying hand emoji as well.

Texas congressman Joaquin Castro also offered support as he wrote on Twitter, "Sending strength and prayers to Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline."

Reverend Al Sharpton also posted a similar message, "Let us all pray for Rev. and Mrs Jesse Jackson. They need our sincere and intense prayers. Prayer changes things!!!"

