Rev. Jesse Jackson Credits COVID Vaccines for Saving His Life as He's Released From Rehab
The civil rights icon, who needed physical therapy for his Parkinson's disease, is grateful that he is able 'to walk again on my own power, talking' after his COVID battle.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rev. Jesse Jackson is recovering well after his recent battle with COVID-19 and issues with Parkinson's disease. On Wednesday, September 22, the civil rights leader was discharged from rehab where he received intensive occupational and physical therapy for his Parkinson's diagnosis for the past few weeks.

In footage obtained by WGN News, the 79-year-old was walking on his own when leaving the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. He also spoke to the press outside the building, where he expressed his gratitude as saying, "Thank God for leading the way to get me to walk again on my own power, talking."

Jesse, who has received two shots of coronavirus vaccines, credited the jabs for saving his life. "The shot took me from death," he said about his bout of the deadly virus. "I never had a breathing issue, respiration. It couldn't take over me."

The former candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination also thanked those to have sent their well wishes and prayers for his and his wife's recovery amid their COVID battles. "I want to express my thanks to people. My wife and I are both so grateful," he added.

Dr. Leslie Rydberg, Jesse's physician, said of the treatment received by the politician, "We've really been focusing on his strength, endurance, balance and his recovery." Talia Shapiro, Jesse's physical therapist, went on sharing, "I went from being a bruiser to a guru to a drill master, but he's so motivated. He loves moving, he loves working."

Jesse and his wife Jacqueline Jackson's COVID diagnosis was revealed on Saturday, August 21. While Jacqueline, who was not vaccinated, was discharged from the hospital weeks ago, Jesse was moved to the rehab facility in late August to have occupational and speech therapy, along with 60 to 90 minutes a day of physical therapy as his Parkinson's disease got worse.

"Both of our parents are continuing to receive excellent medical care," his son Jonathan Jackson said at the time. "We urge that you continue to keep them in your prayers because we know this is a serious disease."

The family went on urging others to get vaccinated. "We urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus to do so immediately," so they reminded.

