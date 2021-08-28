Pink Mourns Father's Passing After Losing His Battle With Prostate Cancer

Instagram Celebrity

Taking to her social media platform, the 'Just Give Me a Reason' hitmaker shares a series of throwback black-and-white photos of her and her dad Jim Moore with a caption that reads, 'til forever.'

AceShowbiz - Pink is mourning the death of her father. After Jim Moore passed away from prostate cancer, the "Just Give Me a Reason" hitmaker took to social media to express her heartbreak over the tragic loss.

On Thursday, August 26, the 41-year-old singer shared on her Instagram page a throwback black-and-white photo of the two. Her post also included another photo of the father-daughter duo dancing when she was older. In the caption, Pink simply wrote, "Til forever."

Her fans and followers poured out their condolences in the comment section of the post. "My wonderful dad just passed away on Sunday," one said. "I know exactly how you're feeling. It's so hard. There are no words to make it better. Just know there are people holding you in their thoughts."

"It's not goodbye it's just see you later," wrote another Instagram user. A third added, "Sending love & Light to you, Hubby your Momma, your brother & kids & the rest of the family who's mourning this beautiful soul. Rest in leave sir."

Previously, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, also posted a photo of her and her dad performing "I Have Seen the Rain" in New York City in April 2006. The Pennsylvania-based Vietnam War veteran wrote the song while serving in Vietnam. "Daddy-Sir," she wrote alongside the snap.

Though Pink didn't reveal her father's cause of death, sources claimed that he died after losing his battle with cancer. Also in July 2020, she had divulged that Jim was undergoing chemotherapy for prostate cancer and had faced several other health concerns. She wrote at the time, "This is my dear Dad this morning headed in for surgery. He just finished his second round of chemo for prostate cancer, fell off a ladder and fractured his back, lost function in his legs."

"But here he is, my Dad, scared and in pain sitting with the love of his life, our Grace, and what's he doing???? Smiling. Cracking jokes. Making everyone else feel better," Pink continued in her lengthy caption. "He's already back to his old tricks ten hours later, talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles.... oh, Dad. How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell."