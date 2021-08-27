 
 

Channing Tatum Follows Zoe Kravitz's Fan Accounts on Instagram Amid Dating Speculations

Channing Tatum Follows Zoe Kravitz's Fan Accounts on Instagram Amid Dating Speculations
The '22 Jump Street' actor reportedly follows four accounts dedicated to the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, one of which is aware of being followed by him.

AceShowbiz - Channing Tatum is apparently obsessed with Zoe Kravitz. The "22 Jump Street" actor, who has been rumored to be dating the "Divergent" actress, was caught following her fan accounts on Instagram.

Aside from Zoe's official page, there are four accounts dedicated to her that are listed on Channing's following lists. According to In Touch Weekly, they are @zoekravitzinc, @zkluv, @kravitzupdate as well as @zoekravitzsource.

The owner of the first account is also aware that Channing followed him/her. After sharing pictures of the alleged couple's recent grocery shopping, one follower asked, "He follows you???" In response, the owner simply wrote, "Yep!", adding one red heart emoji.

About Channing and Zoe's relationship, a source told the outlet that they are indeed dating. However, the pair reportedly are "taking it slow" despite being "absolutely perfect together."

This was not the first time Channing added fuel to his romance rumors with the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet. On August 23, he was caught on camera grocery shopping with her in New York City, just days after being spotted enjoying a bike ride together.

While things are heating up between Channing and Zoe, the "Mad Max: Fury Road" star already finalized her divorce from her now-ex-husband, Karl Glusman. She submitted the divorce papers in December 2020, just 18 months after they tied the knot.

Channing himself is also a divorcee after splitting from Jenna Dewan. The former couple, who shares one daughter together, was married from 2009 to 2019. Following the split, the actor moved on with singer Jessie J but reportedly called it quits in December 2019.

About how Jenna really feels regarding Channing's alleged romance with Zoe, a source recently told E! News, "She wants the best for Channing and hopes that he is healthy and happy." The source added, "She leaves it at that."

