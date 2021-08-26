 
 

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum Fuel Dating Rumors as They're Spotted Grocery Shopping Together

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum Fuel Dating Rumors as They're Spotted Grocery Shopping Together
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet is seen bringing two bouquets of flowers while the 'Magic Mike' actor pushes a shopping cart with a few items in it.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum continue to add fuel to their dating speculations. Just days after they were spotted enjoying a bike ride, the "Big Little Lies" actress and the "Magic Mike" actor were caught on camera going grocery shopping together.

Zoe and Channing were photographed walking side-by-side while exiting a supermarket in upstate New York. In photos obtained by Page Six, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet was seen bringing two bouquets of flowers while her rumored beau pushed a shopping cart with a few items, including toilet papers.

For the Monday, August 23 outing, the 32-year-old beauty opted to go with a white blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black shoes. The "22 Jump Street" star, meanwhile, donned a gray T-shirt, brown pants and white sneakers. The alleged couple completed their looks with black face masks.

As they approached their navy blue SUV, Zoe and Channing put their purchases in the back of the car. While Zoe hopped in the passenger's side, her companion made his way to the driver's seat.

  See also...

The grocery shopping came just a few days after Zoe and Channing, who are currently working together on her directorial film debut "Pussy Island", were captured enjoying a bike ride in New York City. On August 18, the actress was seen wrapping her arms around the "Dear John" leading man as he rode the bike.

Later on August 20, the pair were photographed taking a trip out of New York City together. In one of pictures obtained by Daily Mail, they seemed to be enjoying conversation in their car as the 41-year-old hunk could be seen cracking a smile.

Zoe was linked to Channing after filing for divorce from Karl Glusman in December 2020. Channing, on the other hand, was previously in a romantic relationship with Jessie J after splitting from Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares one daughter, Everly Tatum.

You can share this post!

Cynthia Nixon Makes a Dig at Andrew Cuomo for Being Stripped of His Emmy Award

PnB Rock Receives Sentence After Pleading Guilty in Stolen Gun and Drug Case
Related Posts
Zoe Kravitz Tells Gossip Websites to Evolve Over Headlines on Her Appearance

Zoe Kravitz Tells Gossip Websites to Evolve Over Headlines on Her Appearance

Zoe Kravitz Spotted Hanging Out With Emilio Vitolo Jr. Weeks After His Split From Katie Holmes

Zoe Kravitz Spotted Hanging Out With Emilio Vitolo Jr. Weeks After His Split From Katie Holmes

Zoe Kravitz Hints at Taylour Paige Romance After Karl Glusman Divorce

Zoe Kravitz Hints at Taylour Paige Romance After Karl Glusman Divorce

Zoe Kravitz Is Not Dating Channing Tatum After Karl Glusman Divorce

Zoe Kravitz Is Not Dating Channing Tatum After Karl Glusman Divorce

Most Read
Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child
Celebrity

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi 'Excited' Over Having a Little Sister

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi 'Excited' Over Having a Little Sister

Elliot Page Spills on Importance of LGBTQ Representation During Gender Identity Struggles

Elliot Page Spills on Importance of LGBTQ Representation During Gender Identity Struggles