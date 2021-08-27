Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her

WENN/FayesVision/Instar Celebrity

Alexander Edwards, who allegedly cheated on the model with 12 different women, posts on Instagram a picture of him sitting with the 'Ayy Macarena' rapper in London.

Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amber Rose's ex appeared to be in good spirits despite their messy breakup. More than a week after bragging about cheating on the model, Alexander "AE" Edwards was seen hanging out with his best friend Tyga in London.

On Thursday, August 26, the Def Jam record label executive took to his Instagram account to post a picture of him and the "Ayy Macarena" rapper. Between the two pals, there was a box of expensive luxury watches. He captioned the snap, "We talkin watches.. they talk & watch us."

The post arrived more than a week after AE's now-ex Amber exposed him. "I'm tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes," the SlutWalk founder wrote on Instagram Story on August 18. "All 12 of y'all bums (The ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him."

"Y'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to f**k him anyway," she stressed, apparently taking aim at AE's side chicks. "I saw all the texts and DM's. Y'all were well aware but y'all don't owe me any loyalty so it's whatever."

"I can't be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I've been so loyal and transparent but I haven't gotten the same energy in return," the ex-wife of Wiz Khalifa added. "I'll never say the girls' names because I'm not in the business of ruining lives but y'all know who you are."

Hours after Amber dropped the bombshell, AE admitted that he was unfaithful during their relationship. However, instead of regretting his act, AE claimed that it is his "nature" to cheat. "I know that I could stop. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don't want to live like that," he said in an interview.

Amber and AE began dating in October 2018. Together, they share 1-year-old son Slash Electric. As for Amber, she is also a mother to 8-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz.