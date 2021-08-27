 
 

Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her

Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her
WENN/FayesVision/Instar
Celebrity

Alexander Edwards, who allegedly cheated on the model with 12 different women, posts on Instagram a picture of him sitting with the 'Ayy Macarena' rapper in London.

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amber Rose's ex appeared to be in good spirits despite their messy breakup. More than a week after bragging about cheating on the model, Alexander "AE" Edwards was seen hanging out with his best friend Tyga in London.

On Thursday, August 26, the Def Jam record label executive took to his Instagram account to post a picture of him and the "Ayy Macarena" rapper. Between the two pals, there was a box of expensive luxury watches. He captioned the snap, "We talkin watches.. they talk & watch us."

The post arrived more than a week after AE's now-ex Amber exposed him. "I'm tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes," the SlutWalk founder wrote on Instagram Story on August 18. "All 12 of y'all bums (The ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him."

  See also...

"Y'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to f**k him anyway," she stressed, apparently taking aim at AE's side chicks. "I saw all the texts and DM's. Y'all were well aware but y'all don't owe me any loyalty so it's whatever."

"I can't be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I've been so loyal and transparent but I haven't gotten the same energy in return," the ex-wife of Wiz Khalifa added. "I'll never say the girls' names because I'm not in the business of ruining lives but y'all know who you are."

Hours after Amber dropped the bombshell, AE admitted that he was unfaithful during their relationship. However, instead of regretting his act, AE claimed that it is his "nature" to cheat. "I know that I could stop. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don't want to live like that," he said in an interview.

Amber and AE began dating in October 2018. Together, they share 1-year-old son Slash Electric. As for Amber, she is also a mother to 8-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz.

You can share this post!

Paul Stanley Denies Having Heart Issue After Kiss Cancels Concert Due to His Positive COVID Test

Kaley Cuoco Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Former Co-Star John Ritter
Related Posts
Amber Rose's Ex AE Shows No Remorse for Cheating on Her, Says It's His 'Nature'

Amber Rose's Ex AE Shows No Remorse for Cheating on Her, Says It's His 'Nature'

Amber Rose Exposes Serial Cheater Boyfriend AE and 'Narcissistic' Mom: 'I Can't Take It Anymore'

Amber Rose Exposes Serial Cheater Boyfriend AE and 'Narcissistic' Mom: 'I Can't Take It Anymore'

Amber Rose Slams T.I. for Promoting 'Hatred' by Defending DaBaby's Homophobic Rant

Amber Rose Slams T.I. for Promoting 'Hatred' by Defending DaBaby's Homophobic Rant

Amber Rose Praised for Her Mature Response While Confronting Woman Over AE Edwards

Amber Rose Praised for Her Mature Response While Confronting Woman Over AE Edwards

Most Read
PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit
Celebrity

PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet