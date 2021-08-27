Paul Stanley Denies Having Heart Issue After Kiss Cancels Concert Due to His Positive COVID Test

Instagram Music

There were rumblings on the Internet that the rhythm guitarist was hospitalized with heart issue after the band's show in Burgettstown was canceled at the last minute, but he assures that he is 'fine.'

Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kiss has been forced to cancel their show because of Paul Stanley's COVID-19 positive test, not because of a heart issue as what the rumors suggested. Amid the rumbling talks on the Internet saying he was hospitalized after suffering from heart issue, the rocker has assured that his heart is "fine."

Taking to his personal Twitter account, the 69-year-old set the record straight on his medical condition. "PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU!" so he wrote on Thursday, August 26. He went on claiming, "My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don't know where this came from but it's absolute nonsense."

Paul Stanley denied he's having a heart issue.

Paul's tweet, however, didn't mention about his COVID test result, prompting fans to demand an explanation as to why Kiss' concert, which was scheduled for Thursday night at The Pavilion at Star Lake, was canceled at the last minute. "Well why is the concert canceled??" one person asked.

Another similarly inquired, "Okay, so then what's going on? Having people wait over a year to see you, cancel 20 minutes before gates open? You should talk to security, that's what my friend was told." Echoing the sentiment, a third fan posted, "Paul, then please tell us why the show is really canceled? I am still sitting out here in the parking lot at Burgettstown and dismayed on why we aren’t in there seeing you right now."

The fans' question was soon answered after Kiss posted an announcement on their official Twitter account. "Tonight's #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID," so it stated. "More information about show dates will be made available ASAP."

The rock band went on assuring, "Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between show. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines."

Kiss announced show cancellation due to Paul's COVID positive test.

It's unknown where Paul contracted the virus from, but sources close to the rhythm guitarist tell TMZ that he has also been fully vaccinated.

Kiss is currently on tour, with their next concert scheduled for Saturday, August 28 in North Carolina. The band has not announced whether the upcoming show will go on with or without Paul.