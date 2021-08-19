Amber Rose's Ex AE Shows No Remorse for Cheating on Her, Says It's His 'Nature'

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Music producer Alexander Edwards makes the confession on Instagram Live, just hours after the SlutWalk founder blasted him on her Instagram Stories over his infidelities.

AceShowbiz - Amber Rose didn't need to press Alexander "AE" Edwards that hard to come clean about his infidelities. Just hours after she exposed her ex-boyfriend on social media, he followed the same route to address her allegations.

During an Instagram Live conversation with two friends, AE admitted that he did cheat on Amber and he didn't even seem to regret it. "I mean, she texted me like, if I apologize publicly and all this s**t, you know, she love me but I don't want to keep doing that to her," AE told the other two men.

Claiming that it's his "nature" to cheat, he didn't intend to stop and make things right with the model. "I know that I could stop. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don't want to live like that," so he explained.

When the host said that Amber shouldn't have aired AE's dirty laundry, he agreed, adding that the SlutWalk founder should just be angry with him. He later said that she has accused him of changing around his friends and admitted to gaslighting his ex-girlfriend and being narcissitic when she asked him questions about his infidelities.

Amber accused AE, who is the father of her 1-year-old son Slash Electric, of cheating on her with at least 12 women in an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday, August 18. "I'm tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes," she wrote. "All 12 of y'all bums (The ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him."

"I can't be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I've been so loyal and transparent but I haven't gotten the same energy in return," she continued, but stopped short from mentioning the side chicks' names, "I'll never say the girls' names because I'm not in the business of ruining lives but y'all know who you are."

Amber hinted that she has broken up with AE, adding, "As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I'm done."

In the next Story, the 37-year-old also called out her "narcissistic" mom. "I'm tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people that I love I've been suffering in silence for a long time and I can't take it anymore," she added in a third post. "That's why I've been so quiet I've been a shell of who I used to be but I refuse to let anyone damage me anymore. Family or not."