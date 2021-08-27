 
 

Kaley Cuoco Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Former Co-Star John Ritter

Instagram
Celebrity

Fellow '8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter' star Amy Davidson also makes appearance on ABC docuseries 'Superstar' which celebrates the life and career of the late comedian.

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kaley Cuoco remembered late actor John Ritter in a new ABC documentary that celebrates the life and career of the late comedian. "The Big Bang Theory" star emotionally talked about John, who played her dad on "8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter".

Over John, Kaley gushed in docuseries "Superstar", which aired on Wednesday, August 25 on ABC, that he was "like no one I've ever met." The actress went on to call him "the most generous man, the most fun."

"In comes John, and I go, 'Hi, I'm playing your daughter,' " she recalled. "He goes, 'Hold on' and he takes his jacket and puts it over me. He goes, 'Never dress like that again.' And right then, he was my dad."

"The Flight Attendant" star continued,"He treated me like his own daughter. He treated all of us kids like that. It was pretty incredible."

  See also...

She also recalled going to "8 Simple Rules" set the day after John passed away on set. "Everyone was just crying, bawling and then people started telling stories," she said. "I'll never forget, there was the mailman at Warner Bros. and he was like, 'I's like to speak.' He goes, 'I used to deliver the mail here. John would always say hi to me' and I was like, 'Of course he did.' "

"I really love him so much, to this day," she added.

Fellow "8 Simple Rules" star Amy Davidson also made appearance on "Superstar". "I can't stop crying. So many mixed emotions," she shared. The docuseries also featured appearances from the likes of "Three's Company" actress Suzanne Somers, "Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and "Happy Days" star Henry Winkler. Joining them was John's son Jason Ritter.

John, who played patriarch Paul Hennessy on "8 Simple Rules", died on September 11, 2003, after falling ill on set while filming the second season of the sitcom. He was then rushed to hospital, where he was treated for a suspected heart attack. His condition worsened quickly that he needed to undergo aortic dissection surgery. The operation was unfortunately unsuccessful.

