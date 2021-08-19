Amber Rose Exposes Serial Cheater Boyfriend AE and 'Narcissistic' Mom: 'I Can't Take It Anymore'

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

In a number of Instagram Stories, the SlutWalk founder accuses her baby daddy of cheating on her with 12 different women, hinting that she has called it quits with him.

AceShowbiz - Amber Rose is fed up with her boyfriend's alleged infidelity. The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant has exposed Alexander Edwards, better known simply as AE, for cheating on her on multiple occasions with at least 12 women.

"I'm tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes," she wrote in a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 18. "All 12 of y'all bums (The ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him."

"Y'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to f**k him anyway," she said, seemingly directed at AE's side chicks. "I saw all the texts and DM's. Y'all were well aware but y'all don't owe me any loyalty so it's whatever."

"I can't be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I've been so loyal and transparent but I haven't gotten the same energy in return," she continued, but stopped short from mentioning their names, "I'll never say the girls' names because I'm not in the business of ruining lives but y'all know who you are."

Amber hinted that she has broken up with AE, adding, "As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I'm done."

The 37-year-old model, who shares a son with the Def Jam record label executive, also called out her mother. "My raging narcissistic mom can get the f**k out of my life too. On my kids," she wrote in another Story.

"I'm tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people that I love I've been suffering in silence for a long time and I can't take it anymore," she added in a third post. "That's why I've been so quiet I've been a shell of who I used to be but I refuse to let anyone damage me anymore. Family or not."

Amber didn't detail what has been at the issue between her and her mother. In the meantime, she had been in a relationship with AE since October 2018. They welcomed their first child together, a son named Slash Electric, in October 2019. She also has a son, Sebastian, from her past relationship with Wiz Khalifa.