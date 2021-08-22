 
 

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

The former 'Glee' actress posts a throwback picture from the night before she gave birth and writes a heartfelt message to celebrate her son's first birthday.

  • Aug 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lea Michele posted a selfie from the night before she gave birth to son Ever, ahead of his first birthday on Friday (20Aug21).

The former "Glee" star took to her Instagram Stories to post the last picture she took of herself before she welcomed her son into the world.

"One year ago today… the night before my baby was born…," Lea captioned the photo on her Instagram Stories.

In a post on her grid feed, she added, "I can't believe my son is turning 1 tomorrow. Even now saying the words 'my son' still feels so unbelievable."

"All of the sayings are true- you will experience a type of love you have never felt before, you will forever be changed, it all goes so fast- they are all so true."

She continued, "My beautiful boy you are the greatest gift god has ever given me and your daddy and I love you so very much."

"From your big brown eyes-that look like mine- to your curly blonde hair you got from your daddy. From the big smile you make when we say 'big smile!' to the way your little arms wrap around my neck for a hug."

"We love you more than you will ever know. Happy Birthday my sweet Ever. I love you.. forever and ever."

Lea shares Ever with husband Zandy Reich.

Lea Michele gave birth via C-section. She showed off her scar early this month when she took a selfie in a bikini.

"C-section scar so low you can't even see it," she explained, "Although I don't mind at all because it's the greatest reminder in the whole world! I can't believe it's August and my baby's going to be 1 soon!"

