Lea Michele Suffered From Multiple Miscarriages Before Getting Pregnant With Baby No. 2

From multiple miscarriages to a triumphant pregnancy, 'Glee' alum Lea Michele's journey to conceive her second child has been filled with heartbreak and hope.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lea Michele, known for her role as Rachel Berry in "Glee", has recently shared her emotional and challenging journey to conceive her second child during an appearance on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's podcast, "BDA Baby".

The 37-year-old actress revealed that the process of trying to have another child with her husband, Zandy Reich, was "completely not what [they] expected," detailing her experience of multiple miscarriages and the ultimately joyful news of a new baby on the way.

Michele recounted how the couple faced two back-to-back very early failed pregnancies, which left them both bewildered and concerned. "I had never had a miscarriage before," Michele explained. "The first one, I was like, 'That was weird.' When it happened again right away, I was like, 'Wait a second. Something is wrong.' "

After these losses and the initial shock, Michele decided to press pause on trying to conceive as she began starring in "Funny Girl" on Broadway. However, she faced yet another miscarriage, this time juggling the emotional toll while working.

Following three miscarriages, Michele took proactive steps to understand what was happening and received a diagnosis of endometriosis. This diagnosis led her to undergo surgery and take various medications, a process she described as involving "so many drugs and medications and [getting] one thousand shots."

Despite the intense and grueling treatment regimen, Michele ultimately got pregnant and is now expecting her second child.

Reflecting on her first pregnancy with her son Ever, who is now 3 years old, Michele noted how different her current pregnancy is. "It was an incredibly different experience, being pregnant with Ever. We were in California, and we were in a pandemic," Michele shared.

This time around, the buzz and hustle of New York have created a contrasting backdrop. The actress highlighted the joy of finally sharing her pregnancy with loved ones, something she couldn't do during the pandemic. "None of my friends saw me pregnant, ever...So to be able to have this experience and share this time with my friends and family has been really wonderful."

Michele's emotional journey underscores the difficulties many face with conception and pregnancy, blending her public persona with candid personal revelations. Her story is not just about the trials but also the overwhelming gratitude and excitement for her newborn daughter, and the joy of seeing her son Ever ready to become a big brother.