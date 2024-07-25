Lea Michele Embraces Self-Care Amid Second Pregnancy

Instagram Celebrity

The former star of 'Glee' is prioritizing her well-being during her second pregnancy, making use of her Instagram account to share her beauty and self-care routine with fans.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lea Michele, currently expecting her second child with husband Zandy Reich, took to Instagram Stories on July 23 to document her "self care routine." After putting her three-year-old son Ever to sleep, she squeezed in 10 minutes of pampering.

She applied a belly mask from Hatch, a nourishing face mask from Shani Darden, and a Himalayan sea salt scalp scrub from Goop. Lea also donned compression gloves and stockings to combat swelling.

In another mirror selfie, she showcased her growing baby bump in a white tank top and shorts, holding up a peace sign and expressing her joy as "one happy mama."

Lea has eagerly shared updates on her pregnancy with her followers. In June, she hosted a pink and floral-themed baby shower, revealing that she is expecting a daughter.

The actress previously debuted her favorite maternity looks, showcasing pieces from Zara, Xirena, and Naadam. She expressed love for Bumpsuit bodysuits, calling them "especially" comfortable in the NYC heat.

Lea and Zandy are already parents to Ever, who is "very excited" to become a big brother.