 
 

Guy Sebastian Spends Sydney Lockdown Working on Film Musical

Guy Sebastian Spends Sydney Lockdown Working on Film Musical
WENN
Movie

The 'Australian Idol' champion is inspired to develop a big screen project during lockdown in his home country of Australia as Delta variant surges amid ongoing pandemic.

  • Aug 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Guy Sebastian is working on a movie musical during Australia's lockdown.

The star is hunkered down at his home in Sydney and, in an effort to keep himself busy, he's been working on a new big screen project.

Speaking to radio hosts Fitzy and Wippa, he explained, "I started writing a movie during this lockdown, and it's a musical movie. Who knows what will come from it?' "

Guy was compelled to keep busy after reading the book "Big Magic" by Elizabeth Gilbert, which he credits for helping get his creative juices flowing.

  See also...

"I swear to God if I didn't read that book I would've succumbed to my normal thoughts which is like, 'Who do you think you are writing a movie? What do you think you are, Spielberg or something? Crawl back into your hole,' " he admitted.

"You know those negative thoughts like, 'It will never be The Greatest Showman' and then you would give up on the idea."

He added, "I read that book at the right time and hopefully when you interview me in a little while it will be because I've just won a whole bunch of Oscars!"

The singer released his latest studio album "T.R.U.T.H." last year. It topped the chart in his home country of Australia.

The album was very personal for the "Australian Idol" alum as he said, "I wanted to create something that was about my life, the things that I've been through and my truths."

You can share this post!

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Neil Young's 1970 Carnegie Hall Concert Gets Official Release
Related Posts
Guy Sebastian's Ex-Manager Due to Face Trial in 2022 for Allegedly Stealing From Star

Guy Sebastian's Ex-Manager Due to Face Trial in 2022 for Allegedly Stealing From Star

Most Read
Michael Keaton Has Never Watched Comic Book Movie in Its Entirety Since 1989 'Batman'
Movie

Michael Keaton Has Never Watched Comic Book Movie in Its Entirety Since 1989 'Batman'

Ryan Reynolds Blames Chris Evans for Chris Hemsworth Being Left Out of 'Free Guy'

Ryan Reynolds Blames Chris Evans for Chris Hemsworth Being Left Out of 'Free Guy'

Dominique Thorne's Ironheart to Make Early Debut in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Dominique Thorne's Ironheart to Make Early Debut in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Angelina Jolie Feels 'Familiar' With Her Role in 'Eternals' Due to Her 'Unconventional Family'

Angelina Jolie Feels 'Familiar' With Her Role in 'Eternals' Due to Her 'Unconventional Family'

Venue Bosses Cite 'Miscommunication' After Unvaccinated Laura Osnes Left Musical

Venue Bosses Cite 'Miscommunication' After Unvaccinated Laura Osnes Left Musical

Anthony Mackie Signs Up to Lead 'Captain America 4' Film

Anthony Mackie Signs Up to Lead 'Captain America 4' Film

Daniel Craig Beats Out Dwayne Johnson in 2021 Highest-Paid Movie Stars List

Daniel Craig Beats Out Dwayne Johnson in 2021 Highest-Paid Movie Stars List

Sean Penn Admits to Being at Odds With Seeing Daughter Dylan Perform Traumatic Scenes in 'Flag Day'

Sean Penn Admits to Being at Odds With Seeing Daughter Dylan Perform Traumatic Scenes in 'Flag Day'

Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Iron Man' Casting Called Marvel's 'Biggest Risk' by Kevin Feige

Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Iron Man' Casting Called Marvel's 'Biggest Risk' by Kevin Feige

'Birds of Prey' Spin-Off Centering on Black Canary Is in the Works

'Birds of Prey' Spin-Off Centering on Black Canary Is in the Works

Tim Burton Breaks Down Why Michael Keaton Was Perfect as His Batman

Tim Burton Breaks Down Why Michael Keaton Was Perfect as His Batman

Guy Sebastian Spends Sydney Lockdown Working on Film Musical

Guy Sebastian Spends Sydney Lockdown Working on Film Musical

The Go-Go's Broadway Show Heading to Los Angeles for Revival

The Go-Go's Broadway Show Heading to Los Angeles for Revival