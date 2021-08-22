Guy Sebastian Spends Sydney Lockdown Working on Film Musical

WENN Movie

The 'Australian Idol' champion is inspired to develop a big screen project during lockdown in his home country of Australia as Delta variant surges amid ongoing pandemic.

Aug 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Guy Sebastian is working on a movie musical during Australia's lockdown.

The star is hunkered down at his home in Sydney and, in an effort to keep himself busy, he's been working on a new big screen project.

Speaking to radio hosts Fitzy and Wippa, he explained, "I started writing a movie during this lockdown, and it's a musical movie. Who knows what will come from it?' "

Guy was compelled to keep busy after reading the book "Big Magic" by Elizabeth Gilbert, which he credits for helping get his creative juices flowing.

"I swear to God if I didn't read that book I would've succumbed to my normal thoughts which is like, 'Who do you think you are writing a movie? What do you think you are, Spielberg or something? Crawl back into your hole,' " he admitted.

"You know those negative thoughts like, 'It will never be The Greatest Showman' and then you would give up on the idea."

He added, "I read that book at the right time and hopefully when you interview me in a little while it will be because I've just won a whole bunch of Oscars!"

The singer released his latest studio album "T.R.U.T.H." last year. It topped the chart in his home country of Australia.

The album was very personal for the "Australian Idol" alum as he said, "I wanted to create something that was about my life, the things that I've been through and my truths."