 
 

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Amy Schumer Mocking Her Singing Happy Birthday to Barack Obama

After the 'Trainwreck' actress recreates the 'Chrissy's Court' star's clip, the model shares a hilarious response in the comment section as declaring, 'Oh it's on.'

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen has finally reacted to Amy Schumer's video that trolls her. The wife of John Legend has a hilarious response after the "Trainwreck" actress recreated the "Chrissy's Court" star's clip that saw her singing "Happy Birthday" to Barack Obama.

Chrissy seemed to challenge the 40-year-old comedienne after the comic shared a video of herself copying the supermodel seductively walking down a staircase after attending the former president's 60th birthday party. In the comment section of the clip shared on Tuesday, August 17, the former host of "Lip Sync Battle" wrote, "Oh it's on."

In Amy's Instagram post, she could be seen flipping her blonde hair to the side and wore a pink tank top that read, "Boat hair don't care," as she walked down what appeared to be the same staircase. She also sang "Happy Birthday" in a similar way that Chrissy had.

"Tribute," Amy captioned the short footage. She added, "We love you @chrissyteigen." In the comment section, many of her celebrity pals commented on her video. "Queer Eye" star Tan France left a crying laughing emoji, while Katy Perry wondered, "Wait do you guys live together now?"

In the meantime, "Killing Eve" star Jodie Comer chimed in, "Amyyyyyy." Stand-up comedian Rachel Feinstein, who was credited in the post for filming the clip, said, "I am most proud of purchasing this high end top. #boathairdontcare #fendi."

Chrissy's original video was first posted a little over a week ago. In her clip, she sang "Happy Birthday" in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired white dress. In the caption, she wrote, "Well that was magical. goodnight Martha's Vineyard. I have fallen in love with you hard!!"

Chrissy and her husband John weren't the only A-listers at the former president's birthday party. Other reported attendees included Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Gayle King, Steven Spielberg, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Bradley Cooper, Oprah Winfrey and Don Cheadle.

